No One Expected What María Castro Has Confessed About Jana and 'The Promise'

María Castro has ventured to give a surprising last-minute update about Jana in La Promesa. TVE's star series is offering unique moments, keeping the audience glued to the screen. One of them is related to the future that awaits the housemaid after the attack she suffered.

She is between life and death, and María Castro has theorized about her outcome and possible death. This would lead the actress to witness a drastic change in the course of the series. However, some bet that Jana survives, thus triggering a brutal revenge.

| Europa Press

María Castro Reveals What Will Happen in La Promesa

La Promesa has positioned itself as TVE's safe bet. Indeed, the public entity will offer a special episode in prime time, taking advantage of the good results. María Castro has spoken about it, celebrating this initiative and confessing something unexpected about Jana.

What María has revealed is related to the outcome of the housemaid now between life and death. According to Castro, there are two possible scenarios that will leave viewers glued to the television. The first talks about the protagonist's death and, with it, the disappearance of the actress Ana Garcés from the series.

| Europa Press

Regarding this, María states that it would be a great disappointment for her, as "she is my locker room companion." In the fiction, other characters like María and Manuel "would be devastated." Therefore, Jana's death would be a significant change that would fully affect the course of the fiction.

However, Castro maintains another hypothesis that is much closer to what might actually happen in La Promesa: that she survives the shot. María has spoken about this theory with much more emphasis, making it clear that, if it happens, "there will be revenge." Therefore, there are plenty of arguments for La Promesa to continue captivating the audience.

Castro hasn't ventured to say anything more, but she is sure that what is going to happen will be something unexpected. "Something is going to happen that I think people aren't prepared for, but when it happens, I think they're going to love it," she commented.

María Castro Celebrates the Success of La Promesa

María Castro was one of the attendees at the premiere of La Favorita 1922, which aired for the first time on Telecinco yesterday, Monday. The actress, despite working for the competition, acknowledged that this new Mediaset venture has everything necessary to succeed.

María knows a lot about success after her stint in Sin tetas no hay paraíso and now La Promesa. The latter has been topping the audience rankings for two years and doesn't seem to be yielding to the competition. For Castro, the success lies in the atmosphere that is felt in each shoot and that ends up reaching the viewers.

| RTVE

"The audience keeps rising a little more each time, it hasn't peaked, and we're happy," she celebrated. "We go to work delighted, the atmosphere is very good, and people on the street give us a lot of affection," she noted.

The actress has shown enthusiasm for continuing in the TVE project and trusts in the future of La Promesa. Jana's attack has been a shock for the series' followers who eagerly await to know her outcome. María has all the answers but prefers to reserve them and closely experience the reactions to the protagonist's future.

Castro has also spoken about the return of Sin tetas, considering it "necessary," and would be delighted to participate in the project. However, "juggling schedules" to not leave La Promesa without her role as Doña Pía.