The Latest Images of Shakira with Milan and Sasha that Will Cause Pain to Gerard Piqué

Shakira has kicked off 2025 with a tour that's making a mark. As everyone knows, the singer has embarked on what is considered her most impressive tour to date: Women Don't Cry Anymore.

With this show, Shakira has not only showcased her talent on stage but has also given a very personal twist to her career. The tour, which is taking every stage it visits by storm, has taken the artist to cities all over the world.

However, there is one place that seems to have especially touched her heart: Mexico. Since her relationship with Gerard Piqué ended, Shakira's life has been under public scrutiny. Moreover, she hasn't hesitated to use her songs to express what she feels.

Shakira Moves with Her Latest Photo with Her Children

Women Don't Cry Anymore, a title that reflects her personal empowerment, has been a powerful statement of independence and resilience. The tour has also been a testament to how important it is for Shakira to keep her children, Milan and Sasha, close to her.

As we have been able to confirm through her social media, the little ones are enjoying the tour with their mother. All this despite Gerard Piqué's intentions, who wanted to temporarily move to Miami to ensure their children's normalcy.

One of the most emotional moments of her tour came when the singer dedicated a heartfelt tribute to Mexico. On social media, Shakira has posted a series of photos joined by a special message: "Love Mexican Style".

In the images, Shakira appears with her children, Sasha and Milan. Additionally, in one of the photos, the three wear a Mexican wrestling mask, a symbol of the rich culture of that country.

Shakira's Tour Is Being a Huge Success

The collection of images didn't end there. In one of the most touching photos, Shakira appears with a t-jersey that bears the phrase "Mexican at Heart". This message reflects the strong emotional bond she has created with the country during her tour.

The singer, like her followers, has embraced this new facet of her life. There is no doubt that Shakira is living a moment full of love and gratitude for the experiences she is sharing with her audience.

Shakira continues to win hearts worldwide. With her tour, she has shown that there is always room for personal and professional growth while remaining surrounded by love and unconditional support.