Eva Arguiñano Makes a Comment About Lidia Torrent That No One Expected to Hear

During the latest episode of Bake Off: Celebrities in the Oven, Eva Arguiñano made a significant comment about Lidia Torrent that no one expected. "Excellence, perseverance, and good taste," the judge confidently stated.

After several weeks of exciting eliminations, with the latest being Benita's, this Monday, March 17, this well-known baking talent show on La 1 reached its anticipated semifinal. A gala filled with tension, with the four semifinalists facing three demanding culinary challenges.

The 11th gala of Bake Off: Celebrities in the Oven kicked off with the last signature challenge of the season. In it, Lidia Torrent and her three companions had to reinvent a traditional and not-so-simple dessert: the Russian cake.

During the challenge, Nagore Robles experienced one of the tensest and most dramatic moments of her entire competition, feeling overwhelmed by the pressure. So much so that she even took off her apron.

However, she ultimately managed to present a dessert that, according to Eva Arguiñano and the rest of the jury, stood out for its "simple yet beautiful presentation." Meanwhile, Lidia Torrent and the rest of her companions also received good reviews.

After this challenge, the four contenders for victory experienced the most special moment of this entire experience: the visit of their loved ones on set. People who not only offered their support but also lent a hand in the next challenge.

Eva Arguiñano Makes an Unexpected Comment About Lidia Torrent's Journey on 'Bake Off: Celebrities in the Oven'

During the last technical challenge of the season, the four had to replicate as precisely as possible an exclusive creation by Paco Roncero designed especially for the show. However, the worst off on this occasion was Lidia Torrent.

The challenge consisted of making a dessert with seven different preparations, made with beetroot and a black garlic cream. After the evaluation by Eva Arguiñano and her colleagues, the influencer ended up in the most unfavorable position, while the best results went to Nagore and Pol.

Despite the difficulties, Paco Roncero wanted to congratulate all the contestants, acknowledging the great technical complexity of the dessert. It was right after this test that Eva Arguiñano made a comment about Lidia Torrent that no one expected.

After a night full of emotions, the four contenders for the Bake Off: Celebrities in the Oven prize faced the last challenge of the night. In this challenge, the contestants had to demonstrate their skills as master chocolatiers.

For this, Lidia Torrent and the other contestants had to make twelve chocolates of the flavors they preferred. Sweets that had to be presented inside a box whose lid also had to be made entirely of chocolate.

The level in this challenge was such that Eva Arguiñano and the rest of the jury agreed on one thing: "Excellence, perseverance, and good taste from all four."

At this point, the jury withdrew to select the three best pastry chefs of the show, who will compete next week in the grand finale of this second edition.

"We are very happy with the evolution you have had. But, above all, in the last three challenges, you have given your all and have been able to present us with wonderful things," Paco Roncero assured.

Meanwhile, Eva Arguiñano added that "all four of you have the skills and resources to be in a grand finale." Finally, after making a tough decision, the judges considered that Nagore Robles, Pol Espargaró, and Lidia Torrent are the ones who have to measure their strengths in the grand finale.