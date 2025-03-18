Beatriz Rico and Her Husband Make a Firm Decision After What Happened on 'Survivors'

Beatriz Rico and her husband have decided to take a step forward after the presenter's participation in Survivors: meeting with their son. Beatriz traveled to Honduras with the goal of proving to him that she was capable of enduring the harshness of the reality show. It wasn't so, as soon as she set foot on the island, the actress left the competition.

Now, Beatriz and her husband, Rubén, have traveled to the Netherlands to visit Marco, the result of the actress's previous marriage. The reason that led the couple to travel to Utrecht is to help the 25-year-old with a move.

Beatriz Rico and Her Husband's Decision After Returning from Survivors

Survivors is, by excellence, the toughest reality show on television, just ask Beatriz Rico. The presenter was very excited to participate in this project, making it clear that she was doing it for her son. However, it only took a couple of nights for her to decide to leave, thus becoming the first to leave Honduras.

Upon her return from Survivors, Beatriz has made the decision to travel to the Netherlands to visit her son along with her husband Rubén. When she agreed to participate in the reality show, she set out to prove to Marco what his mother was capable of. However, the hostess of The Price Is Right only lasted four days.

After resting and recovering, Rico has boarded a plane again with a very different destination from the Cayos Cochinos. This time, she has traded the scorching heat for the winter cold, heading to Holland. It was the presenter herself who revealed to her followers the trip she made to reunite with her son Marco.

"From tropical heat to almost polar cold, all to see my 'currusco'," she wrote on her Instagram profile. As she recounts, the 25-year-old is moving, and Beatriz has decided to lend a hand with her current partner. "He needed help; 4 hands are better than 2, and 6 better than 4, and we almost fell short," she commented.

Beatriz Rico Reunites with Her Son After Survivors

Beatriz hasn't missed the opportunity to reunite with her son after her stint on Survivors. Although her stay in Honduras was shorter than expected, for the presenter it was quite an adventure.

Becoming a mother has also been an adventure for her. Marco was the result of the marriage between Beatriz and Nacho Ramírez. They were married for two years, but their relationship ended in divorce.

From that moment, her son became her top priority, and she put her entire life on hold to care for him. "I'm a mom and sometimes also an actress," she commented. In 2015, she remarried her current husband, Rubén, a national police officer.

At that wedding, Marco was present, showing the good relationship between him and his mother's new partner. In fact, Beatriz herself confirmed it in one of her interviews: "They're two buddies," she revealed. That's why on this trip to Utrecht, Beatriz has had Rubén's company to help Marco with the move.

Additionally, the actress has taken advantage of her post to confess how she feels after leaving Survivors. Once she overcame the initial disappointment, Beatriz maintains that she is in a moment "where there is neither sadness nor euphoria." "A kind of quite pleasant calm," she adds about the stage she is in.

However, she has shared her nostalgia about how quickly time passes. "Suddenly, they stop being little and put their arm around your shoulders as you walk," she reflects. "And the little one, now, is you, life, you know," she concludes.