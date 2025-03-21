Rafa Nadal Reappears Without Xisca Perelló and Everyone Notices the Same Detail

Rafa Nadal has once again surprised by reappearing without Xisca Perelló during an important social event where he was the host. However, everyone noticed the same detail: his reunion with Carlos Moyá.

It was in October 2024 when Carolina Cerezuela's husband dedicated some emotional words to the Mallorcan after his official retirement from the tennis courts was announced.

"There is an important emotional connection because I haven't been with just a player. I've been with a friend, with whom I've lived any story you can imagine in all areas," he stated very emotionally during one of his appearances on Onda Cero.

Now, these two great figures of Spanish tennis have reunited on the carpet of KIA's 20th Anniversary. An event where Rafa Nadal has become the center of attention.

The host of the night chose an elegant black suit for the occasion, paired with a white jersey and a patterned silk tie. However, on this occasion, he was not joined by his wife, Xisca Perelló.

Rafa Nadal Reappears at an Important Event Held in Madrid Without the Company of Xisca Perelló

As we have seen, Rafa Nadal attended this important event without the company of Xisca Perelló, who hasn't released appearances since November. The moment when her official departure from the courts took place.

During his retirement, she was his greatest support, joining him in every match. Including the quarterfinals of the 2024 Davis Cup, where he ended a career of more than two decades.

However, although the evening was dedicated to honoring Rafa Nadal, many well-known faces wanted to join Xisca Perelló's husband on this special day.

Among the attendees, we could see great tennis figures like Carlos Moyá, who was one of the first to arrive joined by his wife, actress Carolina Cerezuela.

The Alicante native opted for an elegant and minimalist look. For the occasion, she chose a sophisticated black boat neck dress, which she complemented with a Louis Vuitton clutch and matching stilettos.

Others who were by Rafa Nadal's side included influencer Marina Rivers, karateka Sandra Sánchez, Almudena Cid, and presenter Adriana Abenia, among others.

During the corresponding photocall, a team from Europa Press took the opportunity to speak with the former rhythmic gymnast. The moment when she spoke about Xisca Perelló's husband's departure from the courts:

"It's a duel and it's a process.[...]There are situations of athletes who may not have financial or structural support, but the duel must be navigated. When bad things come, they make us stronger."