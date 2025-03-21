Marta Riesco Confirms What Many Are Suspecting About Olga Moreno's Life

During her latest public appearance, Marta Riesco had no qualms about confirming what many suspect about the updates related to Olga Moreno's current life. The journalist made it very clear that she doesn't want to know anything about the Sevillian's television return.

It was last February 28 when, after several months away from the small screen, the businesswoman sat on the set of ¡De Viernes! with a new interview. Since then, there have been several occasions when we have been able to see her collaborating on some of Telecinco's formats.

| Telecinco

A television return that, as expected, hasn't gone unnoticed among the rest of the media. So much so that a team from Europa Press took advantage of Marta Riesco's latest public appearance to ask her about it.

Last Wednesday, the reporter from Ni que fuéramos traveled to Barcelona to collect an award on behalf of the program. However, just a few hours later, the young woman reappeared in Tenerife.

| Europa Press

This Thursday, March 20, the latest awards gala of Cadena Dial was held on this island, which Marta Riesco attended as a guest. At that moment, the news agency had the opportunity to speak with her for a few minutes.

During the corresponding photocall, the journalist had no problem answering all the press's questions. However, there was one exception: Olga Moreno.

Marta Riesco Refuses to Speak Publicly About Olga Moreno's Life: "I'm in Another Movie"

Reporters took the opportunity to ask Marta Riesco about Olga Moreno's return to television as a collaborator. A matter from which she distanced herself from the very beginning.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Europa Press

The journalist was very clear and blunt in stating that "I don't care at all" because "I'm in another movie." Additionally, she made it clear that she has no intention of looking back: "Three years have passed, my life has evolved, and I wish them all happiness."

A very different attitude was shown when asked about her current romantic relationship with the artist Alejandro Caraza. So much so that, visibly excited, Marta Riesco confessed that she would love for him to propose soon, but he hasn't "bent the knee" yet.

Moreover, as expected, the journalist didn't miss the opportunity to talk about the imminent end of Ni que fuéramos. With a big smile, she assured that this program "has given that life when you were sad, it has cheered us all up."

"It has brought back that desire to do television, and I think TV people have missed that rebelliousness," Marta Riesco added afterward.