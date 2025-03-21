Kings Frederik and Mary Forced to Issue Last-Minute Statement

The Danish royal family is once again in the eye of the storm. All this follows the release of the new documentary by Joachim of Denmark, titled The Ox Road. This project premiered yesterday, the 20th, at the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival.

The documentary has caused more expectations than anticipated. Despite previous family tensions, King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark decided to issue a message in support of Joachim. They have made it clear that this new step by his brother doesn't cause them any concern.

Frederik and Mary's Support Amid the Controversy

Prince Joachim has been a somewhat controversial figure in the Danish royal family, especially due to his relationship with his brother Frederik. The rivalry between them has been the subject of speculation for years, fueled by the infidelities of Albert, Joachim's brother. Additionally, there are rumors about Queen Margrethe's preference for her eldest son.

Despite this history filled with tensions, Frederik and Mary have surprised everyone. On the official social media, Frederik and Mary shared details about the production and Joachim's relationship with Steffen Jacobsen, the inspiration for the documentary.

The Danish Royal House highlighted how Prince Joachim had the idea to travel the historic Hærvejen route. This underscores his interest in sharing part of Denmark's history in a close and personal way. This gesture seems to indicate that the royals seek to ease possible family tensions and take a step toward public reconciliation.

What Will the Documentary Reveal? The Royal Family Is on Alert

The release of this documentary is causing a stir over what Joachim might reveal about his own relationship with the royal family. It is unknown if the prince will address personal or internal matters of the monarchy. Some family members feel uneasy thinking that some secrets might come to light.

Prince Joachim has been somewhat of an outsider within the Danish royal family. Over the years, there have been rumors about his tense relationship with Frederik. Although the royals' reaction is supportive, the question arises whether this gesture will repair the relationships between the brothers or increase the frictions.

Another Controversy in the Danish Royal Family

This statement from the royals comes just after a recent controversy over the monarch's and his wife's expenses. In their first year at the helm of the Crown, Frederik and Mary were criticized for spending 6.3 million euros on goods and services. This led to complaints from Danish citizens about the alleged extravagance.

This way, the situation of the Danish royal family remains tense. It is heightened by the uncertainty about what the prince will reveal in his documentary. Meanwhile, all of Denmark remains in anticipation.