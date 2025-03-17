Radical Turn After Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez's Decision Regarding Their Daughter Alma

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have once again left more than one person speechless with the latest and unexpected decision they have made regarding their daughter Alma. As it has emerged, this media-savvy family has decided not to return to the Canary Islands for now, a piece of news that has radically changed their current situation.

As a result of her relationship and subsequent marriage to Omar Sánchez, Anabel fell in love with the Canary Islands. In fact, she didn't think twice when it came to setting her place of residence in Gran Canaria.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

However, despite her divorce from the windsurfer, Anabel Pantoja decided to stay living there. So much so that, during these months, we have seen David Rodríguez constantly traveling between that island and Córdoba, the city where he works.

But now, everything indicates that this situation has taken a radical turn. Indeed, as it has been confirmed, after spending a few days at Merchi's house in Seville, this media-savvy couple has decided not to return to the Canary Islands.

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez Make an Unexpected Family Decision

Over the weekend, Anabel Pantoja unexpectedly shared several photos on social media, showing how much she enjoyed her latest trip to Seville. A series of posts that have left more than one of her followers speechless.

Everything indicates that David Rodríguez's girlfriend decided to take refuge at Merchi's house during these tough times in her life. All while the investigation into her daughter Alma's injuries continues.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

However, Anabel Pantoja hasn't limited herself to staying in Seville, surrounded by all her loved ones. Just a few hours after revealing her location, before returning to the Canary Islands, the content creator embarked on an unexpected trip to another Andalusian city: Córdoba.

She herself has revealed her visit through her social media, although, without leaving a trace of her partner, David Rodríguez.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Through the stories on her Instagram profile, Anabel Pantoja shared a post of her visit to a popular restaurant in Córdoba, where she enjoyed a meal this Saturday.

Although she didn't reveal who she was with, Anabel did want to share the dishes she tasted. Among them, salmorejo, oxtail croquettes, and oxtail cheek.

However, this Sunday, March 16, Anabel Pantoja returned to that social network to share a new post featuring David Rodríguez. In it, we can see the couple with a group of friends enjoying some delicious empanadas.

A trip that, it seems, won't be extended for much longer. Indeed, as Anabel stated a few days ago, her intention is to spend Holy Week in Seville.