Maite Galdeano Breaks Her Silence and Leaves a Mark on Sofía Suescun: 'Pretty Bad'

Maite Galdeano has reappeared publicly coinciding with her daughter's debut on Socialité. Sofía Suescun's mother uploaded a video to her profile in which she justified her absence from social media due to a health issue: "I've been quite unwell," Maite stated. This circumstance hasn't worried her daughter, who is focused on her new job at Telecinco.

Kiko Jiménez's girlfriend took charge of the new section dedicated to Survivors 2025. Taking over from Carmen Alcayde, Sofía Suescun was welcomed on set by María Verdoy, who gave her a warm welcome. "She, the one and only, the survivor of Honduras and life: Sofía Suescun," announced the host of the Telecinco magazine.

While Sofía Suescun reviewed the latest news related to the survival reality show, her mother remains in the capital of Navarre joined by a friend. Maite Galdeano hinted that, after some time away from her followers, "from now on I'll be more active sharing little things with you."

Maite Galdeano Talks About Her Health Issues While Her Daughter Debuts as a Host

Alongside her inseparable little dog Tila, Galdeano explained that she carries her pet in her stroller because she gets tired. Apparently, the former contestant of Big Brother 16 takes long walks around Pamplona despite the low temperatures.

Keeping her word, Maite published a photo an hour later in which her little dog appeared next to a book. "Positive Thinking, Who's in Charge of Your Life?" is the title chosen by the Navarrese as her latest read.

It was last August when Sofía Suescun's mother explained that her daughter had kicked her out of the house. According to her, upon arriving at her home, she found that she couldn't open the locks. "They had changed all the cylinders, and I jumped the wall and got a wound on my thigh with blood," she claimed.

Sofía Suescun Smiles at the Camera While Maite Galdeano Admits to Having Been Quite Unwell

Then Maite blamed her daughter's boyfriend, Kiko Jiménez, whom she referred to as "being," for this situation. She also stated that the Andalusian has managed to nullify her daughter. "Sofía never thought you would do this harm to me, kicking your mother out of your house, but you're induced and nullified by a being..."

Since then, mother and daughter haven't seen each other again. Although Maite spent some time at her property in La Manga, the Navarrese has now been in her homeland for a while. A month ago, Galdeano shared a video showing an IV in one of her arms: "Trying to face the harsh reality," she wrote.

Without revealing the reason for her visit to a medical center, there don't seem to be any signs that Sofía Suescun has reconciled with her mother. A fact that would now overshadow this moment in which the young woman has started a new phase on television.