Unexpected Announcement from the Vatican About Pope Francis's Recovery: 'It's a...'

The Vatican has issued an unexpected statement about Pope Francis's health, who has been hospitalized for over a month at Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic. After days of uncertainty and a guarded prognosis, the latest news confirms that the pontiff is experiencing gradual improvement, but caution is advised. "It's a slow recovery," they have highlighted from the Holy See, insisting that the Pope still requires medical therapy and physiotherapy.

Since his admission on February 14, Pope Francis's health has been a global concern. Although he has overcome the critical state, doctors remain cautious due to a complex clinical picture. What does this "slow recovery" imply for his return to public activities? Could this episode mark a turning point in his pontificate?

| Europa Press

Unexpected Vatican Announcement on Pope Francis's Recovery

Pope Francis's health has been a central issue in the Vatican since he was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14. What initially seemed to be a preventive admission turned into a prolonged hospital stay, with guarded prognoses and a health condition that caused great concern in the Catholic community.

Last Friday marked a month since his hospitalization, and although he is stable, his progress continues to be a focus of attention. According to the latest Vatican report, the Holy Father still requires specialized therapy and constant monitoring to prevent any relapse.

The Vatican's statement has brought some relief, but it also makes it clear that Pope Francis will not leave the hospital in the coming days. "He still requires medical therapy," the report published in Vatican News states, emphasizing that the improvement is progressive but not rapid enough to anticipate his immediate discharge.

| Instagram, @franciscus

According to specialists, the Pope is receiving motor and respiratory physiotherapy, as well as high-flow oxygen therapy. This has allowed him to reduce the need for nighttime mechanical ventilation, but doctors continue to act cautiously due to the possibility of complications.

However, they have confirmed that he is already beginning to make certain movements like from the bed to the chair. "The Pope can move and walk as always, sometimes needing more help, sometimes less," they have explained. This statement indicates that, despite his frailty, he still maintains a certain degree of autonomy.

Growing Doubts About Pope Francis's Abdication

This Sunday, March 16, the Vatican Press Office published the first image of Pope Francis since his admission to Gemelli Hospital. In the photograph, he can be seen in the chapel of his room, praying in a moment of reflection and prayer.

This image has been received with emotion by millions of faithful, who have followed his recovery process with devotion. Outside the hospital, hundreds of people continue to gather to pray and show their support for the Pontiff.

However, as Pope Francis remains hospitalized, speculations about his continuity at the head of the Catholic Church have increased. Some analysts have recalled Benedict XVI's decision to resign for health reasons, suggesting that Francis might take a similar path if his recovery becomes complicated.

| Instagram, @franciscus

For now, there are no concrete indications that Francis is considering the possibility of abdicating in the near future. Meanwhile, the Holy See's activities have had to be reorganized. Several official events have been postponed, and some cardinals have assumed representative functions in the Pontiff's absence.

The Vatican has cleared some doubts about Pope Francis's health, confirming his progressive improvement. However, his stay in the hospital remains a reality, and uncertainty about his immediate future persists. Will he end up resigning from his position?