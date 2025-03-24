They Publish the Video That Destroys Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'It's Not...'

The death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 marked a moment of great solemnity for the British Royal Family. Two days after the passing, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared publicly alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton in front of Windsor Castle. It was the first time the brothers had shown themselves together since 2021.

A Public Appearance Filled with Tension and Discomfort

Thousands of people came to pay tribute to the, until then, Queen of England. Cameras captured every gesture. The tension between the princes was evident, and the four walked in separate pairs during the 40-minute walk.

During that walk, Meghan Markle greeted the crowd with smiles, hugs, and kind words. She even bent down to receive flowers from some children. Most of the public received her kindly, but not everyone reacted the same way.

The Revealing Moment That Has Gone Viral

A woman, dressed in a blue jersey, lowered her gaze and turned her body to avoid Meghan Markle. She completely ignored her: she didn't return the smile or accept the greeting, in a gesture of rejection and disdain toward the Duchess of Sussex. Shortly after, she was seen laughing with a friend, commenting, satisfied, on what had happened.

Other attendees also showed discomfort toward Meghan Markle's presence. At least one person withdrew their hand, and another put on sunglasses as the Duchess approached. Despite this, she maintained her composure and continued greeting as if nothing had happened.

This moment has gone viral on social media. Many users defend Meghan Markle, while others applaud the woman for her gesture of disdain. Some have labeled the gesture as racist, while others completely deny it: "Absolutely nothing to do with race, people just don't like her."

The Duchess of Sussex, Increasingly Distant from the United Kingdom

The tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal Family had been brewing for a long time. In the interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie and did not receive support. In her Netflix series, she also showed surprise at the coldness of the Windsors, even in private.

Harry has recounted that his brother "yelled at him" during the meeting at Sandringham, and that his father said things "that simply weren't true." Meghan Markle was also excluded from the trip to Balmoral on the day the Queen died. She did not attend the coronation of Charles III either.

Since then, she has not set foot on British soil. "Harry said he wouldn't bring Meghan back until her safety is guaranteed," and in December confirmed they have no intention of returning.

A Clear Sign That Meghan Markle Is Not Welcome in the United Kingdom

All this leaves a clear feeling: although Meghan Markle still has followers, there is a sector of the British population that fervently rejects her. The public snub, the avoided glances, and the reactions on social media confirm it. That walk in Windsor, with thousands of eyes on her, was a reflection of what was already suspected.

Meghan Markle is not welcome in the United Kingdom. She, apparently, has already understood it. It remains to be seen if there can be any rapprochement, at some point, between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family.