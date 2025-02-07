Kate Middleton's Photo Everyone Is Talking About: Holding Hands

The Princess of Wales was delighted during her latest visit to the National Portrait Gallery in central London. During the visit, she walked hand in hand with a five-year-old girl after traveling on the school bus with the students. Kate Middleton took an "interactive route" with the aim of supporting the social and emotional development of children under five years old. In this case, she was joined by students from All Souls CE Primary School in Marylebone.

A Day Full of Learning and Fun

During the activity, the Princess spent time with the children, exploring how faces can express feelings and emotions. Kate, always smiling, enjoyed interacting with the little ones while teaching them to recognize and understand their own feelings. Kate was very approachable, walking through the gallery hand in hand with Grace, a girl who, unknowingly, was joined by a royal figure.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Kate was dressed in a brown blazer, a black turtleneck sweater, and striped pants from the brand Jigsaw, which cost 220 pounds. Her look was completed with Bruna earrings from Sézane and a Salamander Torque Forget-Me-Not & Gold Bangle from Halcyon Days, a gift from her husband, it is believed.

The Importance of Small Gestures in Emotional Education

At one point during the tour, the children had the opportunity to explore their emotions while observing portraits of historical figures. Kate also actively participated in the activity, interacting with the children and encouraging them to identify emotions in the portraits. One of the most endearing moments occurred when the children mimicked Anna Neagle's pose in a smiling portrait, and the Princess joined them with a smile.

Kate not only observed but also helped the children create their own self-portraits. The little ones, sitting on cushions, drew their own images while Kate talked with them about their work and helped them find colors to bring their creations to life.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

An Innovative Approach to Social Skills Development

The Princess of Wales also spoke about how art can help children better understand emotions and relationships. At the end of the activity, the children "fed" their artworks by placing them in a special cabinet within the gallery, adding a touch of magic to the day. This exercise is part of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood project, which aims to support the development of essential social and emotional skills for the youngest children.

In a personal message afterward, Kate expressed her excitement about seeing how this innovative approach was carried out so creatively and fun in the National Portrait Gallery. "It's a fantastic way for children to engage and understand others' perspectives in a creative and less intimidating way," she said. Thus, the future monarch emphasized the importance of normalizing complex emotions like anger, fear, and jealousy.