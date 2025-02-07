Emma Vilarasau, from 'House on Fire,' Has an Actor Husband Almost as Well-Known as She Is

Emma Vilarasau is one of the most admired actresses in Catalonia, and her talent has been recognized once again with her nomination for the Goya Awards. The performer is nominated for Best Leading Actress for her impressive performance in Casa en llamas.

The film has been a success, and Vilarasau's role has earned her applause from both critics and the public. This recognition not only highlights her unbelievable acting ability but also the consistency and dedication of a career that has marked generations of viewers.

| Twitter, @Sergi_Manel

Vilarasau has proven to be one of the greats in Catalan cinema and television. Throughout her career, she has worked on countless projects, in which she has brought to life characters that have left a mark on the history of Catalan audiovisuals.

The Goya nomination is just the latest in a long list of achievements. Moreover, everything seems to indicate that this Saturday she could become one of the big winners of the night, competing with other great figures in cinema.

| Europa Press

Emma Vilarasau and Jordi Bosch: A Couple of Artists

But behind the successful actress lies an equally fascinating personal life. Emma Vilarasau is married to fellow actor Jordi Bosch, one of the most beloved couples in the Catalan artistic scene.

They both share not only their passion for acting but also a life together full of love and shared projects. The audience has grown up watching their performances on television, especially in TV3 series like the iconic Majoria absoluta.

The couple has two children, who, like their parents, are following the same artistic path. The family has managed to maintain a low profile away from the spotlight, but their presence in the Catalan art world is unmistakable. Both Bosch and Vilarasau have left their mark.

| Instagram, @emma.vilarasau

Will Emma Vilarasau Take Home the Statuette?

The future of Emma Vilarasau at the Goya Awards gala is full of anticipation. With an impeccable career and a memorable role in Casa en llamas, she is one of the most talked-about names to win the award.

However, only on Saturday will it be known if, finally, the actress takes home the statuette. Whatever the outcome, her legacy in Catalan cinema and television is already assured.