Princess Diana Was Wrong: Her Son Prince Harry isn't What She Thought

Since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the United States, many have wondered about the changes in Lady Di's youngest son. Over the years, Harry was considered the "joker" of the British royal family. He was a laid-back figure who always seemed to be off the radar of the monarchy's more serious responsibilities.

The vision his mother had of him was of a lively son unconcerned with the pressures of the reign. However, reality seems to have changed drastically. His mother didn't account for all the pains that Harry would have to face.

Harry: From the "Joker" to a Young Man Disappointed with the Monarchy

Diana saw in Harry a lively young man who enjoyed a relaxed lifestyle without the burden of succession to the throne. However, in recent years, the prince has shown a completely different side. He has enjoyed a life full of privileges, but that seems not to be everything for him.

Apparently, the pressures of the monarchy and his own personal frustration led Harry to adopt a much more critical stance. The interview with Oprah Winfrey and his recent memoirs reflect Harry's growing disillusionment with the royal family. This is especially true in regard to his father and the way the institution operated.

In his book Spare, the prince describes how his life felt like that of a "spare." The term refers to feeling like a secondary figure who always had to be in the shadow of his brother, the future king. This self-perception as the "spare" allowed him to seek greater prominence outside the strict norms of the royal family.

The image of a cheerful and relaxed young man he had in his youth has gradually faded. Harry has distanced himself from that image to focus on criticizing what he considers failures within the monarchy.

Diana's Influence and Her Misguided Vision of Harry

Princess Diana, who always defended Harry's freer and more carefree personality, probably didn't imagine her son's transformation. In her book, royal expert Ingrid Seward mentions how Diana considered Harry a lively child. She believed he always found a way to ease tension with his humor and jokes.

However, the circumstances of Harry's life and his mother's death marked a change. All of that, coupled with constant media pressure, has made him more introspective. In many cases, more resentful of the system his mother adored.

Seward mentions that Harry's "anger" toward the monarchy and public disapproval has destroyed his credibility, both within the royal family and outside of it. While Diana thought Harry would remain the perfect accomplice to his family, the opposite happened. The prince has evolved into a man who, rather than challenging the system with jokes, has decided to question it openly.

This transformation shows that Diana didn't foresee how her son would change paths. He would take a radically different stance from what she would have wanted.