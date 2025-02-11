Surprise With What Gonzalo Miró Has Confirmed to Susanna Griso Live

Today, on Espejo Público the trial of Luis Rubiales for the kiss to Jenni Hermoso has continued to be addressed. A kiss for which a testimony has now appeared that attempts to clarify in part what happened. After learning this, Gonzalo Miró surprised with what he confirmed to Susanna Griso, the presenter, live on air.

He made it clear that, after seeing what a verbal language expert now says about them, the former president of the RFEF is lying. He stated: “It is not even what Rubiales admitted to having said.”

| Atresmedia

Gonzalo Miró Confirms to Susanna Griso About Luis Rubiales

This morning, Espejo Público brought to the table the latest on the trial against Luis Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso during the 2023 World Cup celebration. The presenter, Susanna Griso, had the collaboration of Gonzalo Miró, who surprised the audience with his strong statements live on air.

During the program, updates on the trial were presented, including the statement of a verbal language expert proposed by Rubiales's defense. This expert, based on videos of the medal ceremony collected on TVE and TikTok, stated that Rubiales asked Hermoso: “Can I give you a little kiss?”

| Atresmedia

However, Gonzalo Miró questioned the former president of the RFEF and his truth. He said: “It is not even what Rubiales admitted to having said.”

“At the time he said he had said: ‘Come on, a little peck?’ He did not say at any time: ‘Can I give you a little kiss?’”

Gonzalo Miró Emphasizes the Importance of Consent and the Position of Power

Beyond the exact words, Gonzalo Miró emphasized two key points: the lack of confirmation from Jenni Hermoso and the power dynamics inherent in the situation. He stated: “First, we don't have her confirmation, which is quite important.”

“Second, he is still the president of the federation kissing one of his players. Some things don't change much.”

| Atresmedia

Rubén Amón, another of Susanna Griso's collaborators, supported his colleague's stance. He did so by stating: “The question is not whether he asked the question, it is what the answer was. And she insists it was without her authorization.”

The Context of the Trial

Luis Rubiales is being tried for alleged sexual assault and coercion related to the kiss to Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final in 2023. The prosecution is seeking a sentence of two and a half years in prison for the former leader. He has defended that the kiss was consensual and that there was no sexual intent or coercion toward the player, describing it as an act of euphoria in a moment of celebration.

Meanwhile, she has testified that the kiss was non-consensual and that she felt like a victim of an assault. She also pointed out that she was pressured to justify the act and downplay its importance.

The trial against Luis continues to generate intense debate in Spanish society. Contributions from collaborators like Gonzalo in high-audience programs help enrich the discussion, highlighting the relevance of consent and the responsibility that comes with a position of power. As the judicial process progresses, it is essential to keep the focus on these aspects to ensure a complete and fair understanding of the facts.