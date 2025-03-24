Prince William and Kate Middleton's Secret: The Same as King Charles III

Author Tom Quinn has brought to light little-known details about the British Royal Family in his new book Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants. For this work, the writer spoke with several former employees of the Royal Household. The statements he obtained have left no one indifferent.

Confessions from Inside the Palace

According to the testimonies, Charles III of England is described as someone "quite easygoing, but short-tempered." Prince Andrew is mocked for his obsession with aligning stuffed animals, and Camilla is noted for her lack of interest in Royal duties. Regarding the Princes of Wales, the information was more difficult to obtain.

Even so, several employees confirmed the close style that Kate and William apply in raising their children. They also revealed something that Harry had already hinted at in his memoirs: Prince William's propensity for tantrums.

William, a Reflection of Charles III's Temperament

A former worker made it clear: William is, in many ways, a reflection of his father. Just remember a moment from Charles III's coronation, when he was visibly upset after getting ink on himself while signing a document. That attitude, they say, is also repeated in his son.

A former member of the staff gave their version on the matter. "People who have everything done for them since childhood tend to be quite spoiled and prone to fits of irritation." "They have no idea of the work involved in washing and ironing, polishing and sewing, they've never done it," they added.

"I don't know where William would be without Kate, she calms him when he gets a bit unruly, she says she sometimes has to treat him like a fourth child." Although he always shows a friendly face in public, in private, William gets easily irritated: when something doesn't go as he expects, he loses his temper. His explosive character is triggered by any unforeseen event, and he is unable to manage his tantrums.

Prince William: An Adult with Many Emotions to Manage

On March 21, Quinn detailed these revelations in an interview with Fox News. There he explained that one of the things that can most destabilize the prince is when things don't go as he wants. "Sometimes William has little tantrums and irritations if things aren't done the way he wants (as heir to the British throne)," he stated.

He also added that these reactions have been less frequent over the years. However, he clarified that this emotional need remains. "He was still an emotionally needy child who grew up and became an emotionally needy adult," Quinn explained.

The comments from the employees and the author's reflections reveal an unknown side of the Prince of Wales. A man who bears the pressure of the future throne, but also with emotional wounds not entirely healed.