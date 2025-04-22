Prince Harry Talks with Meghan Markle and the Decision Is Made

The distance between Prince Harry and the rest of the British royal family doesn't seem to have a solution in sight. In the midst of a legal battle to regain his state-funded personal security, King Charles III's youngest son remains apart from Buckingham. However, according to sources close to the royalty, Harry might have a decisive letter ready to change the course of events.

A Book Full of Secrets and Warnings

It has been revealed that Prince Harry may have written a new memoir containing explosive content. This manuscript, which hasn't yet seen the light of day, would contain sensitive information about his father and his brother, Prince William. The revelations could seriously compromise the image of the royal family and further destabilize their already fragile relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

| Europa Press

The content of the book would be kept in reserve as an extreme measure and would only be published if Harry decided to press hard to return to the United Kingdom under favorable conditions. However, if he did so, the prince would assume a very high cost: the definitive rejection by his family circle and the impossibility of re-entering Buckingham. It would be an irreversible break.

Harry's Emotional Dilemma

Despite having such a powerful tool in his hands, Prince Harry wouldn't be willing to use it lightly. Sources indicate that, despite the distance, he still holds affection for King Charles III and Prince William. Although he hasn't seen them in person for a long time, Harry still considers them an essential part of his life and doesn't seek to harm them without reason.

Therefore, the publication of the book would be his last option: he knows that decision would mark a point of no return. But he also understands that merely having that material places him in a strategic position with the royal family. A silent form of pressure that keeps Buckingham on edge, fearing the impact it could cause if the content comes to light.

| Europa Press

The Tension Between Harry and the Crown Continues

Meanwhile, the legal dispute over his security remains open: Prince Harry insists that his family isn't safe in the United Kingdom without state protection. But neither the British government nor his own father seem willing to yield. The constant refusal has intensified the conflict and further distanced the prince from the center of British institutional life.

The Duke of Sussex thus finds himself at a critical point: on one hand, he wants to preserve his relationship with his family. On the other, he defends what he considers a legitimate right. And in the middle, a manuscript that could change everything.