Maximum Excitement with the News that the Royal House Has Just Announced About Queen Letizia

The communication team of the Spanish Royal House has surprised many with the unexpected and exciting news they just announced regarding Queen Letizia. This information has caused great anticipation around her upcoming public appearances.

As every year, the kings of Spain have enjoyed a few days of rest in complete privacy during Holy Week. As on other occasions, the monarchs have decided to keep the mystery about their destination or the activities they have undertaken.

| Europa Press

However, what has been confirmed by the Royal House is what the official agenda of Queen Letizia and her husband will be for the coming week. This information was revealed through a statement.

Moreover, as if this were not enough, they have also unveiled one of the key roles that the current queen of Spain will adopt within the institution.

The Communication Team of the Royal House Excites by Revealing Queen Letizia's Commitment to Culture

There is no doubt that the return to work of Felipe VI and Queen Letizia is packed with events. Some of them are appointments that are repeated year after year in their respective agendas.

Their first appearance will be this Tuesday, April 22. The monarchs will go to the Royal Palace of Madrid and attend a lunch with several representatives from the literary world.

This event takes place on the occasion of the Miguel de Cervantes Prize, a prestigious award that will be presented the following day. This year, during Book Day, Felipe VI and his wife will present this recognition to Álvaro Pombo.

| Europa Press

The literary spirit will be kept in Queen Letizia's next public appearance. The monarch will go to the Real Casa de Correos in Madrid to attend the presentation of the SM Children's and Young Adult Literature Awards El Barco de Vapor and Gran Angular.

With these events, the mother of Leonor and Sofía has once again revealed her strong commitment to the world of culture and her firm support for literature.

However, this is not the first time Queen Letizia shows her interest in this field. In fact, every year, she attends the Madrid Book Fair, where she usually buys several books and tours the exhibitors in support of the writers of our country.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Meanwhile, King Felipe will also have solo commitments. As confirmed, among other things, he will receive representatives from different sectors at the Palacio de la Zarzuela.

However, his most notable appearance will be in Seville. On Saturday, April 26, he will attend the Copa del Rey final, a match that will pit FC Barcelona against Real Madrid at the Estadio de La Cartuja.