Patricia Pardo and 'Vamos a Ver' Take a Turn in Anabel Pantoja's Case: 'The Judge...'

Patricia Pardo and her team from Vamos a ver have provided a last-minute update on the case of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez. Specifically, they have given information that turns the investigation of the couple for alleged child abuse of their daughter.

Exactly, Patricia has stated that "the judge requests to expand the medical reports." This way, she wants to fully understand the situation of the little girl, before, during, and after her hospital admission. An essential step to discover what has happened.

| Mediaset

Patricia Pardo reveals in Vamos a ver the twist in the case of Anabel Pantoja

The case of Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, has caused a great media stir in recent weeks. They are being investigated for an alleged crime of child abuse toward their daughter, Alma, who was hospitalized at the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria. The investigation began after an injury report was submitted by the hospital and confirmed by a forensic medical examination.

After images of them after testifying in court and information about them having new lawyers came to light, something happened. Patricia Pardo and her team from the program Vamos a ver have provided an update on the matter, following what was published by Informalia.

Thus, in a video it was stated: "The judge handling the case has ordered the expansion of all the baby's medical reports. And a thorough follow-up of the evolution of her injuries."

"Additionally, she has established that the grandparents of little Alma testify. Friends of the couple and witnesses that the police are identifying thanks to the camera images will also testify. Not forgetting the medical team that attended to the baby during the days she was hospitalized."

| Mediaset

Patricia Pardo has summarized this information, pointing out: "The novelty that could mean a twist is that the judge requests to expand those medical reports. On one hand, there is the injury report, which is what motivates the opening of proceedings. On the other hand, there is the forensic examination."

| Mediaset

Vamos a ver puts forward a theory about the new judicial measure

Antonio Rossi, a collaborator of the program, has provided his perspective on this development. Hence, he has indicated: "If the girl went to a medical center in the days prior to admission, perhaps the judge is going that way. Maybe she wants to see what happened there, what was diagnosed, and if it is related to what happened afterward."

| Mediaset

This advancement in the investigation seeks to clarify the circumstances that led to the hospital admission of little Alma and determine if there was any negligence or abuse by her parents. Anabel Pantoja has publicly defended her innocence, stating that her daughter is fine and that they are cooperating with the justice system.

As the investigation progresses, it is expected that judicial and medical authorities will provide more clarity on what happened. The expansion of medical reports and new statements could be key to determining responsibilities in this case. Meanwhile, it is essential that the media and public opinion address the issue with caution, respecting the rights of those involved and, above all, protecting the privacy of the minor.