Anabel Pantoja and Patricia Pardo appear in the image, one in the foreground with dark hair and gold earrings, and the other in the background with bangs and a black dress speaking in front of a camera.
Patricia Pardo has surprised with the new data | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES, Mediaset
PEOPLE

Patricia Pardo and 'Vamos a Ver' Take a Turn in Anabel Pantoja's Case: 'The Judge...'

The presenter and her team have offered very interesting information about the matter live.


by

María Merino

Patricia Pardo and her team from Vamos a ver have provided a last-minute update on the case of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez. Specifically, they have given information that turns the investigation of the couple for alleged child abuse of their daughter.

Exactly, Patricia has stated that "the judge requests to expand the medical reports." This way, she wants to fully understand the situation of the little girl, before, during, and after her hospital admission. An essential step to discover what has happened.

Patricia Pardo in a black dress with a microphone in a television studio with blue lights. Screenshot from 'Vamos a ver'
Patricia Pardo has shared the latest on "Vamos a ver" | Mediaset

Patricia Pardo reveals in Vamos a ver the twist in the case of Anabel Pantoja

The case of Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, has caused a great media stir in recent weeks. They are being investigated for an alleged crime of child abuse toward their daughter, Alma, who was hospitalized at the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria. The investigation began after an injury report was submitted by the hospital and confirmed by a forensic medical examination.

After images of them after testifying in court and information about them having new lawyers came to light, something happened. Patricia Pardo and her team from the program Vamos a ver have provided an update on the matter, following what was published by Informalia.

Thus, in a video it was stated: "The judge handling the case has ordered the expansion of all the baby's medical reports. And a thorough follow-up of the evolution of her injuries."

"Additionally, she has established that the grandparents of little Alma testify. Friends of the couple and witnesses that the police are identifying thanks to the camera images will also testify. Not forgetting the medical team that attended to the baby during the days she was hospitalized."

David Rodríguez and Anabel Pantoja with sunglasses appear in the image alongside a text mentioning a court order to expand medical reports and monitor a baby's injuries. Screenshot from 'Vamos a ver'
"Let's see" has put the judge's latest decision on the table | Mediaset

Patricia Pardo has summarized this information, pointing out: "The novelty that could mean a twist is that the judge requests to expand those medical reports. On one hand, there is the injury report, which is what motivates the opening of proceedings. On the other hand, there is the forensic examination."

Patricia Pardo is in a studio while Anabel Pantoja with sunglasses is being interviewed outside; the text on screen mentions that a judge requests to expand the reports related to Anabel's daughter and that the investigation continues to determine the origin of the girl's injuries upon arriving at the hospital. Screenshot from 'Vamos a ver'
Patricia Pardo has explained what the new measure means | Mediaset

Vamos a ver puts forward a theory about the new judicial measure

Antonio Rossi, a collaborator of the program, has provided his perspective on this development. Hence, he has indicated: "If the girl went to a medical center in the days prior to admission, perhaps the judge is going that way. Maybe she wants to see what happened there, what was diagnosed, and if it is related to what happened afterward."

Antonio Rossi is in a studio while Anabel Pantoja, wearing sunglasses, is being interviewed outside; a headline about a judicial investigation is displayed on the screen. Screenshot from 'Vamos a ver'.
Antonio Rossi has explained the reason for the new judicial decision | Mediaset

This advancement in the investigation seeks to clarify the circumstances that led to the hospital admission of little Alma and determine if there was any negligence or abuse by her parents. Anabel Pantoja has publicly defended her innocence, stating that her daughter is fine and that they are cooperating with the justice system.

As the investigation progresses, it is expected that judicial and medical authorities will provide more clarity on what happened. The expansion of medical reports and new statements could be key to determining responsibilities in this case. Meanwhile, it is essential that the media and public opinion address the issue with caution, respecting the rights of those involved and, above all, protecting the privacy of the minor.

