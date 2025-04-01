The Set of 'Espejo Público' Points to Gonzalo Miró for What Happened with Susanna Griso

Gonzalo Miró once again becomes the center of attention after what happened this morning between him and Susanna Griso on the set of Espejo Público.

On more than one occasion, we have seen the television collaborator and the host of this morning show engage in some amusing banter. These disagreements are usually related to the day's political debates.

| Atresmedia

However, on this occasion, Gonzalo Miró surprised more than a few with the latest decision he made live on air. This Tuesday, April 1, Espejo Público dedicated part of its broadcast to discussing one of the day's most talked-about topics: the controversial issue of private universities.

After leaving the political segment behind, Susanna Griso returned from the commercial break joined by her new team of collaborators. However, before changing the subject, the host wanted to know her colleagues' opinions on President Pedro Sánchez's decision.

| Atresmedia

At this moment, and far from engaging in another amusing back-and-forth with the host, Gonzalo Miró chose to give a warning to the current president of the Government.

Gonzalo Miró Shares with Susanna Griso and Her Colleagues from 'Espejo Público' What He Thinks About It

After welcoming her new team of collaborators, Susanna Griso brought up the controversial topic of private universities and President Pedro Sánchez. She took the opportunity to ask for their most sincere opinion.

However, although Mariló Montero and the rest of her colleagues had the chance to speak, the host of Espejo Público first addressed Gonzalo Miró.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

"What do you think about it?" Susanna Griso directly asked the television collaborator. A challenging question that the journalist answered without any problem.

Before sharing his opinion, and in an attempt to put all the viewers in context, Gonzalo Miró assured, "I have studied at both." "I've changed faculties several times," he added.

After this important clarification, Susanna Griso's colleague had no problem revealing his position on the whole issue of private universities:

"I believe that public universities should be favored more than they currently are. The trend in recent years is to favor private universities... I think it's not necessary to disparage private universities to favor public ones or to support public ones."