Pilar Rubio, When Asked About Her Marriage to Sergio Ramos: 'I am a...'

During her last public appearance, Pilar Rubio had no problem speaking loudly and clearly when reporters asked her directly about her marriage to Sergio Ramos. "I am a traveling woman who adapts to everything," the television presenter assured.

It was on February 10 when this well-known player finally began his new sports phase with Rayados de Monterrey. After being without a destination for more than eight months, that day his official presentation was held, thus becoming the most prominent signing of this Mexican team.

| Instagram, @sergioramos

Since then, the lives of Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos have changed radically. Although the model joined her husband at this important moment, she has now had to return to Spain to continue fulfilling her own professional commitments.

Proof of this are the latest confessions made by this well-known collaborator and television presenter.

Just a few hours ago, Pilar Rubio met with several well-known faces from our country to attend the 140th anniversary of the exclusive jewelry store Carrera y Carrera. A great party that was held at the Real Casino de Madrid.

| Europa Press

During the corresponding photocall, Sergio Ramos's wife had no problem answering all the press's questions. Among them, those related to the new phase her relationship is going through.

As Pilar Rubio has assured, she is "a traveling woman." "A woman who adapts to everything and who likes to learn wherever she goes," she added. This way, she made it very clear that her husband's new situation is not a problem for her.

Pilar Rubio Is Very Honest When Asked About Her Marriage to Sergio Ramos: "I Am a Traveling Woman"

Very convinced, Pilar Rubio has assured that she considers herself "a citizen of the world." So much so that, for her, the new situation of her marriage is not a problem: "I am a woman who adapts to everything."

| La 1

"I think traveling opens your mind, culturally you see different things. In the end, experiences are a wealth that you carry with you forever, and I think it's nice to have that opportunity to travel," added Sergio Ramos's wife.

Meanwhile, Pilar Rubio did not hesitate to downplay the obvious physical distance that currently exists between her and her husband.

"Well, let's see, it's a 12-hour flight, you take a nap... You take a long nap, and you're here," she assured, very convinced, to the media.

Additionally, regarding her children's studies, Pilar Rubio clarified that "nowadays, with technology, you can take or advance classes in one way or another." However, she made it very clear that for her, the most important thing is "the education of my children," a topic that, it seems, "is covered."