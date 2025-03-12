Confirmed the Latest News About Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia's Son: Shocking

Today, Wednesday, Alejandra Rubio is on the cover of a well-known magazine with breaking news about the son she has with Carlo Costanzia. What has been confirmed is that Terelu's daughter has taken little Carlo to visit his grandfather. While Terelu is participating in Supervivientes, Alejandra has decided to visit her father with her baby.

Alongside her, her partner Carlo also went, and both enjoyed a family meal with Alejandro Rubio. In it, moreover, Terelu's former husband was seen with his new girlfriend. A very family-oriented gathering that provided the first images of Alejandra with her baby in her arms.

| Mediaset

Breaking News About Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia's Baby

Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia are enjoying a new stage as a couple. The collaborator confessed that Mar Flores's son has served his sentence and no longer has to sleep behind bars. Undoubtedly a reason for celebration that has led them to share it with their loved ones.

In fact, the breaking news that has been confirmed is related to a moment shared between Alejandra, Carlo, and their baby. The magazine Lecturas has confirmed that the couple has decided to visit the collaborator's father with little Carlo. This way, Alejandro Rubio had the opportunity to enjoy the baby in a very family-oriented day.

The visit took place at Terelu's ex's home. Alejandra and Carlo went there with their baby, away from the prying eyes that could occur in a restaurant. They stayed inside for a long time until they were caught leaving Alejandro's house.

The occasion provided the first public images of Alejandra with her baby in her arms, highlighting the closeness among all family members. Among them, the businessman's new partner with whom the collaborator seems to have an excellent relationship. Both left the house together, closely followed by Carlo and his father-in-law.

Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia Meet with Terelu's Ex

While Terelu is in Honduras, Alejandra tries to maintain the bond with the rest of her family members. Although she shares a set with her aunt Carmen and her cousin, José María, outside of television she has been seen with her father.

The relationship between father and daughter has always been excellent. The good rapport Terelu has with her ex has made it possible for Alejandra to always live in an environment of family harmony. The same that she is trying to maintain and pass on to her son Carlo.

| Europa Press

Hence her recent visit to her father and her son's grandfather, where Alejandro's new girlfriend was also present. Eight years after losing his previous partner to cancer, the businessman has regained the desire to fall in love.

This visit also served to confirm the good relationship between Alejandra's father and Carlo Costanzia. Mar's son has earned the affection of his father-in-law, with whom he shared a warm hug as a farewell.

A reflection of how family ties are being strengthened despite certain tensions among some family members. Let's remember that Mar doesn't want to coincide with her ex-husband and Carlo's father, just as she avoids meeting Terelu. Amid this tense atmosphere, the couple tries to mediate and do everything possible so that everyone can enjoy little Carlo.