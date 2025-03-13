Lourdes Ornelas and Sheila Devil Star in a News Story No One Would Have Imagined

Sheila Devil became news a few days ago after being arrested by the police. The mental and physical state of Camilo Sesto's daughter greatly worries her mother, Lourdes Ornelas, who now seems to have taken a decisive step. Apparently, the Mexican has decided to take drastic measures to be the one to manage the millionaire inheritance left by the Alicante singer.

According to what was mentioned on Y ahora Sonsoles, Lourdes Ornelas has contacted a law firm to find out how to legally incapacitate her daughter. A process that requires a forensic medical report to determine Sheila's mental state, which could take some time.

| Europa Press

Lourdes Ornelas Seeks Legal Help to Incapacitate Sheila Devil

While it is necessary to wait to see what happens with Sheila Devil's legal situation, the uncertainty about the future of Camilo Sesto's inheritance remains. It now depends on her mother to take measures to take control of the legacy of the singer who passed away in 2019.

At the end of last February, Devil was arrested by the police in the Madrid municipality of Torrelodones, where she resides. The Civil Guard proceeded with her arrest after seizing about 12 grams (0.42 oz) of drugs, an amount exceeding what could be claimed for personal use.

| Europa Press, Instagram, @hercigal, en.e-noticies.cat

An event confirmed by Miguel Ángel Nicolás on TardeAR. "Sheila was on the street, suddenly the police intercepted her after seeing she was doing something strange. They approached her, searched her, and found 12 grams (0.42 oz) of cocaine."

Beyond the addictions of the singer's daughter, an important part of the problem she faces is bad company. Although her mother has done everything possible to keep her away from these people, it seems she hasn't succeeded yet. The aforementioned journalist also explained that at the time of the arrest Devil was with a person who could not approach her due to a restraining order.

Lourdes Ornelas Has Been Trying for a Long Time to Get Sheila Devil to Leave Her Addictions Behind

Days after this event became known, Y ahora Sonsoles contacted Eduardo Guervós, former representative of Camilo Sesto. The former manager, who had contact with Sheila Devil, then Camilo Blanes, explained that at that time "the boy was the most normal in the world," he warns.

According to him, the reason for the change in behavior is due to "toxic friendships." Even so, he made it clear that the relationship with the artist was always good. "The father, of course, spoiled him, the proof is that he is the universal heir."

| Redes sociales

An inheritance that Lourdes Ornelas now wants to control to prevent Sheila Devil from squandering it. That's why she is trying to incapacitate her to preserve the millionaire inheritance her father left her.