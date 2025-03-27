Pilar Eyre, Royal House Expert: 'Juan Urdangarin Lives in London with a Young Man'

The expert on the Royal House, Pilar Eyre, has left more than one person speechless with the latest information she has revealed about Juan Urdangarin: "He lives in London with a young man."

This well-known writer and journalist has dedicated her latest blog on Lecturas to analyzing in detail the lives of Juan Carlos I's grandchildren. However, the information that has attracted the most attention has been related to the eldest son of the former Dukes of Palma.

Over all these years, and unlike his siblings Pablo and Irene, Juan Urdangarin has preferred to stay away from the media. This is why any information about his private life always generates great expectation.

Now, Pilar Eyre has had no qualms about sharing with her blog readers what the young man's life is like today. Indeed, for years, he has made his residence in the capital of the United Kingdom:

"Currently, he lives in London with a young man and, apparently, works with José María Aznar's son-in-law, although the origin of this information is unknown and has never been confirmed. They say he hates the press with all his soul, blaming them for his family's troubles."

Everything indicates that Juan Urdangarin decided to settle in London as a result of all the problems his father has had due to the Nóos Case. Indeed, according to Pilar Eyre, he was the one who suffered the most from this whole scandal:

"Being the eldest of the siblings, like Froilán, he has been the most aware of his father's problems, due to which he suffered bullying and needed professional help."

Additionally, Pilar Eyre has also spoken about another of the former Dukes of Palma's children: Pablo Urdangarin. According to this expert on the Royal House, "he has a girlfriend, plays handball like his father, although he is not as good as him, and is the most extroverted of the siblings."

Furthermore, the journalist has uncovered another unknown fact about Juan Urdangarin's brother: "He speaks Catalan perfectly and is called Pau at work."

However, although Pablo is only three months apart from his cousin Victoria Federica Marichalar y Borbón, Pilar Eyre has assured that "the cousins have very little contact." "They have nothing in common," she added.

On the other hand, and in general, the journalist has pointed out that "all the king's grandchildren are grandees of Spain and most excellent lords." Although there are two exceptions: "Leonor, who is Princess of Asturias, and Sofía, who is an infanta."

"All, except Leonor and Sofía, receive generous monthly allowances from their grandfather and will be present in his will.[...]Given the magnitude of Juan Carlos's fortune and that it is located in a tax haven, these kids will never have financial problems, neither they nor their descendants."