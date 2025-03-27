No One Demanded What Johnny Depp Has Revealed About Charles III: 'He Was Like...'

Johnny Depp, known worldwide for his talent and versatility on screen, has been a fascinating figure in Hollywood. From his iconic portrayal of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, Depp has garnered a legion of loyal followers.

However, his career hasn't been without controversies. In recent years, his personal life was caught in a media whirlwind, especially due to his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

| Europa Press

The trial, which made headlines around the world, was a blow to the actor's image. Heard accused him of abuse, which seriously damaged his reputation. Nonetheless, the resolution of the trial in 2022, which mostly favored Depp, marked a significant turning point.

The verdict, which required Heard to pay a substantial compensation for defamation, was a relief for Depp. This way, he was able to start regaining his status in the industry after years of project losses and being the subject of controversy.

| Europa Press

Nobody Expected What Johnny Depp Has Revealed About Charles III

Despite this complicated chapter, Johnny Depp. His laid-back attitude and irreverent character have always caused interest. In fact, one of his latest anecdotes about an encounter with King Charles III has left his followers speechless.

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Depp recounted a curious episode that took place during the premiere of the movie Finding Neverland. The actor was asked about his relationship with the British royal family and recalled meeting Charles III.

"Yes, yes, I met Prince Charles and the other one. They came to the premiere of Finding Neverland," Depp began. "I shook his hand and he was like..." he said, mimicking Charles III's voice, which elicited laughter from the audience.

| Europa Press

"I didn't understand a word he said, and I don't think he understood me either, so it wasn't very meaningful," he concluded. The anecdote reflects, in his unique style, the actor's lack of pretension and his ability to laugh at himself.

In this sense, Johnny Depp has managed to maintain his authenticity, even in situations that could have been uncomfortable for others. Despite media storms and legal battles, he remains the same as the one who captivated the audience with his eccentric character and humor.

Without a doubt, this story about King Charles III adds another layer to Depp's persona. Showing that, even in the most formal moments, the actor doesn't lose his touch of irreverence and his ability to maintain his own style.