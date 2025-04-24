The Photo of King Felipe and Queen Letizia that Confirms the Rumors about Their Marriage

Kings Felipe and Letizia were seen this Monday at the Royal Palace during the traditional lunch for the Cervantes Prize. The head of state and his wife, who had previously expressed their condolences for the passing of Pope Francis, showed how their relationship is at this moment. The couple appeared very close in an event that is the prelude to the award ceremony.

Dressed in strict black as a sign of mourning for the death of the Holy Father, the parents of the Princess of Asturias exchanged glances that drew attention. Despite the solemnity of the event presided over by the monarchs, they did not avoid gestures that show how their relationship is.

Two decades after walking down the aisle, the marriage of King Felipe and his wife, Queen Letizia, is going through a good moment. It was on May 22, 2004, when the then heir joined his life with a journalist from Televisión Española. Since then, much has been said about the supposed crises they would have overcome, as well as the strength of their union.

The Gestures That Show How the Marriage of Kings Felipe and Letizia Is

If there is one fact that is being talked about lately, it is the complicity between the kings. An attitude palpable in each of their gestures. While displays of affection are not explicit in public, the connection between them is visible.

Their glances convey much more than a thousand words and reveal the complicity through smiles and small gestures. Situations that confirm that, despite the years and the pressures that their position implies, their relationship remains solid.

Together they have managed to create a seamless balance. Felipe VI, firm in his role as monarch and Letizia with a close and simple attitude, convey a solidity that goes beyond mere appearance.

The couple doesn't avoid, despite being in the media spotlight, their knowing glances that they even keep for a certain amount of time. The kings are not afraid to look each other in the eyes in front of those who watch them.

Two Decades After Getting Married, Felipe VI and His Wife Don't Hide How Their Marriage Is

While, as one might expect, they have different points of view, in public they convey mutual respect. A value to which gestures confirming that their love is genuine must be added. Meanwhile, it is worth highlighting the effort the king makes to bring the institution closer to the people, a fact that is evident in each of the visits they make.

After more than 20 years of marriage, Kings Felipe and Letizia show cohesion, great understanding, naturalness, and balance in a relationship in which they both support each other. A fact that shows that their love is not just for show.