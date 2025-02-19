Pepe Del Real Confirms What Many Feared About Anabel Pantoja: 'she's Lost...'

Pepe del Real has commented on Vamos a Ver about the consequences that the events Anabel Pantoja is experiencing are having on her life. The Telecinco collaborator stated that Isabel Pantoja's niece is going through a "delicate moment and is uncomfortable with the media trial". Additionally, del Real emphasized that the influencer "has lost several important contracts".

A circumstance that directly affects her income and that Anabel could not foresee a few months ago. "Advertising has been affected and, until it is solved judicially, it will be difficult for her to recover her image," added the aforementioned journalist.

| Mediaset

Anabel Pantoja, accustomed to being in the media spotlight, is struggling to digest the commotion currently surrounding her. The headlines in which her name appears as the protagonist have impacted her work as an influencer and content creator.

The Latest Information About Anabel Pantoja Has Directly Affected Her Income

Pepe del Real recalled that the "negative publicity" she is receiving is directly affecting her image. And it is precisely from this aspect that Anabel Pantoja lives. It remains to be seen if the passage of time allows the Andalusian to regain the opinion people had of her before her daughter's admission.

Her life took a turn on January 9 when her daughter Alma suffered a complicated crisis. An episode that forced the little one to remain hospitalized for more than two weeks. It was upon receiving medical discharge that it became known that the collaborator and the father of her daughter are being investigated by the justice system.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

A radical change in the reality of Isabel Pantoja's niece, which has inevitably impacted her professional and economic performance.

Anabel, who has expressed her desire to return to normalcy, has nevertheless been seen by reporters on several occasions overwhelmed and on the verge of breaking down.

Anabel Pantoja Admits Feeling Very Uncomfortable With the Criticism She Is Receiving

Anabel Pantoja, according to del Real on the Vamos a Ver set, "is fed up and uncomfortable with the criticism". The Sevillian can no longer handle the media trial that is also directly affecting her income.

With more than two million followers on social media, the comments circulating about Pantoja in recent weeks do not benefit her. Despite losing many contracts, the truth is that some brands still trust her image.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Thus, in one of her most recent stories, Anabel Pantoja showed her loyal followers the brand of an accessory she uses with her little Alma. A maternity pillow that is normally used as support for feeding the baby during the first months of life.