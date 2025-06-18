Pelayo Díaz reveals what nobody knows about Montoya and leaves everyone in shock

The desired final of Supervivientes was held on June 17. Just hours before the big event, Pelayo Díaz surprised everyone with some unexpected statements about one of the finalists, Montoya. The stylist and former contestant didn't hesitate to reveal details that no one had known until now, leaving the audience and his followers completely shocked.

The confessions coincided with his reunion with Gala and Damián, two former contestants with whom he had a special connection. Pelayo pointed out that one of his greatest wishes was to see them again and share moments outside the island. This reunion allowed him to relive emotions and feel accompanied as he returned to normal life.

Pelayo Díaz spoke candidly and took advantage of the upcoming finale to show his honest opinion. He acknowledged that this season was a wonderful experience and that he enjoyed every moment to the fullest. Even though he didn't make it to the final, he stated that he feels satisfied for having lived the adventure "to the fullest" and is now ready to return to normal life.

Pelayo Díaz throws jabs at Montoya before the Supervivientes final

Although the winner is already known, it's worth recalling the moment when the former contestant threw a barbed comment at Montoya, with whom he had several clashes during the show. "Let him take it so he doesn't cry," he said jokingly. This statement highlights the complex dynamic that both have had throughout the show, marked by constant tensions and disagreements.

| Mediaset

The relationship between Pelayo and Montoya was one of the most talked-about of the season. Although they started off on the right foot, tensions soon arose and they had several confrontations that didn't go unnoticed. Pelayo confessed that, despite the clashes, he doesn't hold a grudge, but he also isn't interested in keeping a friendship with him outside the show.

Pelayo and Montoya, main characters in the most controversial moments of Supervivientes

The stylist emphasized the importance of paying attention to the final debate, expressing his hope that all participants show honesty in their interventions. He also criticized the fact that it's often the same contestants who always speak, and he hopes that this time the situation will be different. Regarding future relationships, Pelayo admitted that he could form new friendships, joking that he himself could be "the devil's friend."

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

Finally, Pelayo acknowledged that the reality show allowed him to discover a new version of himself, deeply grateful for the experience. Although his journey on the island has ended, Pelayo doesn't forget Montoya. The contestant recognizes that, despite the controversial moments they experienced, that tension was essential for his learning and personal growth during the show.