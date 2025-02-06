Surprise in 'Com si fos ahir' After Mar Ulldemolins's Secret Is Uncovered

Com si fos ahir continues adding plots full of unexpected twists and tensions among its characters. In today's episode, moments of concern are experienced, difficult decisions are made, and secrets from the past come to light.

Among all the stories that unfold, Itziar's, played by Mar Ulldemolins, particularly stands out. This way, the woman continues dealing with the consequences of her past and the actions she has taken to protect herself.

Mar Ulldemolins and her tough time in Com si fos ahir

The plot begins with Marta, who returns to her apartment, marking a new chapter in her life. The truth is that both have started to get close again, but Salva realizes he can't avoid accepting the new situation.

Meanwhile, Marta, worried about Joel, finds out that he has failed Biology and is deeply concerned about him. It's a moment of tension that keeps her on edge, trying to find a solution.

Meanwhile, Itziar and Francesc's story takes an unexpected turn. Both attend Aniol's conference with the intention of sabotaging him. The animosity between these characters seems far from being solved.

Additionally, the struggle for control of the situation is more alive than ever. Aniol remains key, and his ability to stay calm reflects the tension of a situation that is slipping out of control.

Mar Ulldemolins: her secret comes to light

As events unfold, Francesc decides to show up at Silvia's house, where he reveals aspects of Itziar's past. The mystery about Itziar's past intensifies, and the viewer begins to sense that there is much more to discover about her.

On the other hand, Àngela, in an attempt to help Aloma focus on her exams, decides to take her to Sitges. This decision shows Àngela's concern for Aloma's well-being, but also highlights the difficulties the young woman is facing.

The episode makes it clear that the obstacles of the past and the concerns of the present continue to shape the course of their lives. Itziar's plot remains a central axis, as the revelations about her past weave a web of tensions that are difficult to unravel.