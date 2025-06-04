Patricia Montero raises alarms by speaking about Álex Adrover's health

Patricia Montero has experienced days of great tension due to her husband Álex Adrover's health. The actor suffered a serious fall during a challenge on Supervivientes 2025 that caused alarm on the island. Since then, the actress has admitted she's worried and somewhat scared about his condition.

The fall happened during a demanding physical challenge that pitted the contestants against each other in a direct duel. Álex was taken out of the water on a stretcher after injuring his knee and showing clear signs of pain. Given the seriousness of the situation, the show decided to interrupt the challenge to prioritize medical attention.

Sandra Barneda, host of Supervivientes, reported that Álex has a dislocated right kneecap that has already been set. However, she clarified that he'll undergo further tests and be evaluated by orthopedic specialists to determine whether he can continue in the competition. Specialized care will be essential for his recovery.

Unconditional support from Patricia Montero

Patricia Montero has used her social media to express her emotional state after what happened. In a livestream, she admitted that she feels "a little scared" and that the situation has left her shocked. However, she's tried to convey calm to her followers and keep a hopeful attitude.

The actress has also taken the opportunity to thank everyone for the support she's received during these difficult times. "You're sending me so much love," she said, showing gratitude for the support. Despite the impact, she stated that she's fine and trusts Álex will recover soon.

From afar, Patricia has sent Álex a message of encouragement filled with affection and strength. "What I would give right now to hug you, my love," she said emotionally. She also sends him all her energy and dreams of his quick recovery so he can continue on the show.

Álex Adrover faces an uncertain future on Supervivientes

Álex Adrover's injury has been a hard blow for the contestant and for those who support him. The progress of his knee will determine his possible return to Supervivientes 2025. For now, the focus is on his recovery and on making sure he receives the best medical treatment.

The actress remains by her husband's side despite the distance and the difficult moments. Her message reflects the strength and love that unite them during this challenging time. For her, the important thing is to see him recovered and strong enough to continue with the show.