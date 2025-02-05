Paloma García-Pelayo provides the key detail to understand the investigation of Anabel Pantoja

Paloma García-Pelayo has spoken on Y ahora Sonsoles and has finally clarified the reason why the investigation against Anabel Pantoja has been extended.

At the beginning of her statement, an image of Anabel Pantoja with her mother, Merchi, and her daughter, Alma, was shown. The photograph was taken this very morning. In the image, the three were seen arriving at the hospital again.

| Antena 3

Paloma García-Pelayo confessed: "These are images from this morning of the mother with the baby and the grandmother arriving at the hospital." She explained that this visit was necessary due to the injuries the baby has presented. "It's a planned visit for the doctors to follow up on progress," she clarified.

Paloma García-Pelayo gives the latest update on Anabel Pantoja

However, the journalist also wanted to provide exclusive information about the extension of the investigation against Anabel Pantoja. She revealed that there are contradictions in the parents' statements.

"The parents' statements, as I am informed, since the statements are made separately, there is some contradiction. Contradictions that need to be verified, need to be cross-checked and see what happens," García-Pelayo detailed.

| Antena 3

These contradictions have arisen in the testimonies that Anabel Pantoja and David have given before the judge when the investigation began. For this reason, the authorities have determined that the process will be extended for another six months.

The case remains open and under the authorities' supervision. Meanwhile, Anabel Pantoja continues to go to the hospital with her daughter and her mother, awaiting new judicial determinations.

Paloma García-Pelayo confirms that Anabel Pantoja has gone to the hospital for a medical check-up

The media expectation around this case has increased in recent days. Various television programs have analyzed the situation and have tried to contact Anabel Pantoja's circle. The family, for now, has preferred to remain silent and stay away from speculations.

| @anabelpantoja00

Meanwhile, close sources have assured that Anabel is going through a difficult time. She has shown concern for her daughter's health and the media pressure she faces. Despite this, she has continued to attend scheduled medical appointments punctually.

The coming months will be key to determining the outcome of the investigation. Anabel Pantoja's defense has insisted that they will cooperate with the justice system to clarify the facts. For now, it is expected that the judge will issue new proceedings in the coming weeks.