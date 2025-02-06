Breaking news about Andrea from 'La Isla de las Tentaciones': nobody expected what happened

La Isla de las Tentaciones continues its course, and in recent days the audience has witnessed tears, screams, and even some unexpected situations. The eighth edition of the Telecinco reality show has also become one of the most torrid in memory. As if that weren't enough, it's worth noting Andrea's escape in search of Joel.

The truth is that the connection between Andrea's boyfriend and Nataly is so evident that he even began to doubt his feelings meanwhilener. After a party at 'Villa Montaña,' Joel finally succumbed to temptation with the single woman after being left alone very close to the jacuzzi. Finally, the cameras captured the image of both of them kissing.

An event that set off alarms at 'Villa Playa,' which stirred up the house, and Andrea didn't take long to react. "The light of temptation affects me more and more when it sounds, I have this feeling here that Joel might be moving forward with Nataly," she admitted.

Andrea has shown that she trusts Joel

The contestant didn't hide her doubts about what her boyfriend might be doing behind her back. "I have this fear that he might be moving forward with her and that it might lead to a kiss. I don't know if my mind would click or if I would completely break down," Andrea hinted about what she suspected was happening on the other side.

Meanwhile, Joel was giving free rein to his feelings. "I hope I don't regret this later," he said. And then he added: "I have to think about myself right now, I have to be selfish."

The contestant admitted to the cameras that his head was a mess: "It's true that I can't stop thinking about Andrea," he admitted. With these words, he made it clear that he hadn't forgotten about his girl. The images of Andrea fleeing from Villa Playa confirm her impatience to know what was happening on the other side.

The Barcelona native and her boyfriend came to La Isla de las Tentaciones to prove what they meant to each other.

Joel made it clear days ago that he is capable of living without Andrea

Their relationship began three years ago; however, shortly after starting, Andrea broke up with Joel because she saw him as a very dependent person. A lapse she used to meet more people, as she didn't know if she would get back with Joel. Meanwhile, he tried to change so they could resume their relationship.

They eventually got back together, but with a somewhat unstable relationship, as Andrea finds it difficult to talk about her feelings.

A few days ago, the personal trainer surprised everyone with a reflection. Joel made it clear that he missed Andrea, but admitted he had a "weird" feeling. "I'm realizing that I'm stronger and that I can be alone, that's something I couldn't even joke about before."

Now everything points to the bond between the couple formed by Joel and Andrea could change direction.