Accuse Belén Esteban of Having Lice and Kiko Matamoros's Reaction Says It All

Belén Esteban has visited the IMR Dermatological Center for hair tests. The collaborator has shared her experience on the program Ni que fuéramos, where she explained the reasons for her visit to the dermatologist. The program has accused Belén Esteban of having lice, and Kiko Matamoros has reacted in a surprising way.

Stress could have caused a skin reaction on her scalp: “I'll tell you my problem, I've had extensions for many years. Before removing them, I developed bald spots and was told I had to take them out. For the past five months, I've noticed flaking on my scalp,” Belén Esteban confessed to the doctor live.

The doctor has thoroughly examined Belén Esteban, and David Valldeperas, the program's director, asked if Belén Esteban has lice or not. "No lice, my head is very clean," Belén Esteban confessed live. However, what caught the most attention was Kiko Matamoros's reaction, who confessed: "Does she need to be admitted or not?" referring to the fact that her problem is not serious.

Kiko Matamoros Doesn't Take Belén Esteban's Hair Problem Seriously

After examining her, the specialist determined that Belén suffers from seborrheic dermatitis. Additionally, she assured that stress worsens the condition. “I'm calm because how quick the diagnosis was,” María Patiño reacted from the set.

However, Kiko Matamoros's reaction was the most surprising. The collaborator minimized his colleague's medical problem. “It's an easy thing, the thing is that some people respond very well to treatment and others not so much,” he commented.

Far from showing empathy, Kiko preferred to joke about the matter. “My hair has fallen out due to stress,” he confessed with a smile.

The doctor insisted on the importance of reducing tension in Belén's life. “She needs to be stressed less,” she stated.

Kiko Matamoros Reacts to Belén Esteban's Diagnosis

Matamoros's reply was even more striking: “What do you mean stress her less?” he said with an indifferent tone. His lack of concern left those present astonished. He didn't take Belén's hair problem or the medical recommendations seriously.

Kiko's attitude has caused a great stir on the program. While some collaborators have tried to downplay the matter, others have shown their surprise at his lack of empathy. Meanwhile, Belén has preferred to focus on the diagnosis and the treatment recommended by the doctor.

This episode has once again demonstrated Kiko Matamoros's particular way of dealing with his colleagues' concerns. Meanwhile, Belén Esteban has decided to continue with her treatment and avoid stressful situations that could worsen her hair problem.

Belén has assured that she will continue to report on her progress. Viewers will remain alert to her upcoming appearances on the program. The important thing, according to experts, is to follow the appropriate treatment and reduce stress.