Paloma Cuevas's Circle Gathers Courage and Explains What Has Happened With Luis Miguel

The love story between Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas began almost twenty years ago. However, it wasn't until Paloma Cuevas's separation that the two dared to take a further step in their friendship and start a romantic relationship.

To date, it has been said that the singer and Paloma Cuevas met when they were just children. They kept in touch over the years, and their friendship was always close. However, recent statements have caused controversy.

| Twitter

The composer Manuel Alejandro, known for his work with Luis Miguel, has revealed in his memoirs that the spark between the performer and his current partner ignited much earlier. His words have caused a great stir in the couple's circle because the composer revealed that Luis Miguel made the song Si te atreves for Paloma Cuevas.

Paloma Cuevas and Luis Miguel's Circle Ends the Rumors

From their closest circle, they assure that this is not true. This was confirmed by journalist Beatriz Cortázar last Tuesday on the show Y ahora Sonsoles.

The communicator has contacted sources close to the protagonists and clarified the situation: "That's not how it's being told. There was nothing more than affection and friendship."

| Antena 3

Additionally, Cortázar explained that the relationship between Luis Miguel and Enrique Ponce was always one of great friendship. But she also recalled that, before them, their respective fathers already maintained a close relationship for many years. A fact that disproves any prior romantic link between the artist and the designer.

The controversy has caused some discomfort in the couple's circle. So much so that, according to the journalist, they have contacted Manuel Alejandro to ask him not to continue with such speculations. It is expected that the composer will clarify in his next interview that what was said in his memoirs was more a personal wish than a reality.

Paloma Cuevas and Luis Miguel Remain Silent

Another point that has been denied is the supposed dedication of a Luis Miguel song to Paloma Cuevas. According to the singer's circle, this is not true. They assure that the lyrics would not have been written for her and that any interpretation in that line is erroneous.

| Twitter

For the moment, neither Luis Miguel nor Paloma Cuevas have spoken about it. However, their circle has been clear.

The relationship between them emerged at the moment it was supposed to and not before. With these clarifications, they hope to put an end to the rumors that have caused so much commotion in recent days.