They Talk About Anita Sandra's Biological Father, Ana Obregón's Granddaughter: 'It's Impossible'

Ana Obregón has been one of the protagonists of the social chronicle in recent years. The birth of her granddaughter Ana Sandra has made headlines because the little girl came into the world through a surrogate. Now there has been talk about Anita's parentage, and something has been revealed that will hurt Ana Obregón after it was disclosed that her son couldn't be the father: "It's impossible."

The actress used the genetic material of her late son Aless Lequio to make it possible. This story has been widely discussed in magazines, talk shows, and television programs.

Ana Obregón has given numerous interviews. She has also promoted the work of her foundation in honor of her son. However, in recent hours, Ana Sandra's parentage has been questioned.

Anita Sandra's Parentage, Granddaughter of Ana Obregón, Is Questioned

Luis Pliego, director of the magazine Lecturas, has claimed that she might not be the biological daughter of Aless Lequio. This statement has caused a great stir in the media.

Pliego has revealed the details on TardeAR, the Telecinco magazine show hosted by Verónica Dulanto and Frank Blanco. During the broadcast, he emphasized that, according to Spanish law, it's impossible for Aless to be the girl's father. He explained that the donation of Aless Lequio's genetic material was made before the young man traveled to the United States for cancer treatment.

The journalist recalled that the process was documented, and in the image, Aless appeared joined by his father, Alessandro Lequio. According to Pliego, Ana Obregón couldn't have access to her son's sample.

According to current legislation, only the donor's partner or wife could do so. Moreover, its use would only be allowed in the first year after his death.

Ana Obregón Cornered by What Has Been Revealed About Anita Sandra's Biological Father

The journalist also indicated that the transfer of the sample to the United States would have required supervision from the Ministry of Health. He insisted that to carry out this transfer, Aless Lequio should have signed his authorization while alive. Verónica Dulanto mentioned the holographic will that Ana Obregón talked about; however, Pliego dismissed its validity in this case.

"A clinic can't move genetic material without a written request and before a notary," Pliego stated. Frank Blanco asked him if there were missing pieces of evidence. His response was blunt: "All the pieces are missing."

These statements have sparked a debate about Ana Sandra's origin. The controversy is served, and we will have to wait to see what Ana Obregón says about these accusations.