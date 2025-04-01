José Fernando Ortega, Rocío Carrasco's Brother, Moves Everyone with His Happy News

TardeAR has shown a preview of the magazine Semana, where it has been revealed that José Fernando Ortega will be the protagonist of tomorrow's cover. The son of Rocío Jurado and brother of Rocío Carrasco has given a major interview in which he has talked about his mother and his current situation.

"I found out about my mother's death on television," José Fernando confessed on the magazine's cover. A revelation that has shocked the public and caused a great stir in the celebrity world. In the interview, the brother of Rocío Carrasco has recalled some of the most significant moments of his childhood and his relationship with his mother.

| Telecinco

Jorge Borrajo, director of the magazine Semana, appeared live on TardeAR to preview some of the most important details of the interview.

José Fernando Ortega Makes an Important Decision Without Rocío Carrasco

"José Fernando has given a very beautiful and very emotional interview. He talked to us about his mother, who would sing to him every night to help him sleep," Borrajo explained. A tender and moving image that has touched the audience.

Additionally, the journalist revealed an unprecedented episode that has moved many. "Shortly before she passed away, José Fernando spoke with his mother to ask her to get well. He wanted her to be able to attend his birthday, but unfortunately, that couldn't happen," Borrajo recounted.

| Europa Press

A story that has left everyone speechless and has shown the pain of a child who lost his mother too soon. José Fernando Ortega has made the decision to do this interview without consulting Rocío Carrasco, proving that he is moving forward with his life.

U-turn in the Life of José Fernando Ortega, Brother of Rocío Carrasco

José Fernando has also talked about his present. "He is in a new stage of his life. He acknowledges the mistakes of the past, has learned from them, and now wants a better future," Borrajo assured.

| Instagram, @gloriacamilaortega

With determination, the son of Ortega Cano has decided to make a U-turn in his life. His goal is to become independent, find a stable job, and, above all, be able to spend more time with his daughter.

José Fernando Ortega's testimony has moved everyone. His story of overcoming, his desire to change, and his memory of Rocío Jurado have made this interview a touching account. Tomorrow, the magazine Semana will publish the full interview, where all the details of this unexpected turn in his life will be revealed.