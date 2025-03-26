Paloma Barrientos Reveals What She Has Discovered About Raphael's Health Status

Paloma Barrientos has provided a last-minute update on Raphael's health that confirms his improvement: he is going to return to the stage. The singer's condition has been a cause for concern following his emergency admission last December. After this, the diagnosis came: Raphael was suffering from a brain lymphoma with two nodules in the left hemisphere.

Within days, he began treatment at home, and this Wednesday, a well-known magazine features the artist on its cover. It is his first appearance, and he can be seen "looking great and in very good spirits." It was Paloma who confirmed this recovery with the announcement of his return to the stage.

Raphael, the iconic Spanish singer, has been in the spotlight due to his health in recent months. His emergency admission and the doctors' diagnosis last December caused great concern about his well-being. His family has not left his side during these three months in which he has also been under treatment.

Today, newsstands have woken up with the first images of Raphael since he was discharged on December 27. Images show the singer much improved, and Paloma Barrientos had already hinted at his recovery on TardeAR. As the journalist has discovered, Raphael's health is so good that he will soon return to the stage.

"He is going to return to Starlite, his tickets are selling very well," announced the collaborator, celebrating the good news. Starlite is a well-known festival held in Marbella, where the best national and international artists come together.

In this year's edition, Raphael will be among them, thus celebrating his return to the stage after his illness. Tickets are already on sale, and anyone who wants to enjoy this return can see him on July 5. This confirms that his recovery is progressing positively, and his desire to sing remains intact.

In his residence, alongside his wife Natalia Figueroa, Raphael has continued with his treatment and recovery under strict medical supervision. The doctors considered that his home was the ideal place for the singer to recover and feel more comfortable without the need to travel.

Paloma has explained that it is at home where the singer is also preparing to resume his musical career. According to what she has found out, "he has his musicians at his house in Boadilla to prepare." Barrientos points out that Raphael's greatest motivation to move forward is to reunite with his audience, and this is what encourages him to improve.

"He wants to sing," added Paloma, making clear the legendary artist's firm determination. Although no public images of Raphael had been seen in recent months, the recent photo has reassured everyone. According to close sources, the singer is improving significantly, both in his physical condition and appearance.

Additionally, he is receiving rehabilitation therapy with a speech therapist, reflecting his commitment to recovering his health and resuming his career. Raphael's return to the stage will be a highly desired moment for all his fans. After the cancellation of his tour, his appearance at Starlite will be a milestone in his recovery.

The ticket sales for this event are being a success, showing that the public is eager to see the singer again. Without a doubt, Raphael has proven to be a tireless fighter, and his positive attitude toward the illness has been key in his recovery process.