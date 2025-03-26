First Words from Àlex Casademunt's Mother 4 Years After His Death: 'I'm…'

Losing a child is the deepest wound a human being can suffer. There are no words or possible comfort in the face of such a brutal absence. Four years after the tragic accident that cost Àlex Casademunt his life, his mother Rosa has given an emotional interview.

She did so on the program Ahora Sonsoles, where she shared, for the first time, how she lived through that night that split her life in two. Àlex was one of the most charismatic faces of the first edition of Operación Triunfo.

He was only 39 years old when, in March 2021, he lost his life in a traffic accident in Mataró. He left behind a young daughter, Bruna, and a legion of fans who still remember him fondly.

| Europa Press

Àlex Casademunt Passed Away After a Tragic Accident

Rosa explained that it was her daughter Cristina who called her: "My daughter went silent, she only said 'Àlex, Àlex, Àlex.' I knew something had happened to him." At that moment, she took the car to go in search of Àlex's father, with whom, despite the divorce, she maintained a good relationship.

They both went together to the scene of the accident. Rosa remembers that she always warned her son about speed, but that day she didn't imagine the magnitude of the event. Àlex had left home to take his daughter and never returned.

| Antena 3

Since then, she assures, nothing has been the same. "I was in shock and since then everything fell apart," she confesses. Despite the pain, she finds comfort in the idea that her son continues to join her.

"I am completely convinced that he is with me, everywhere and in all places." Friends of the singer have also told her that they feel his presence in an inexplicable way.

| Europa Press

The Pain Doesn't Cease

To the sadness of Àlex's death, the recent loss of the artist's father has been added. "Although we were divorced, we were like siblings," Rosa says. "We would go to his house, sing Àlex's songs, and I would leave with tears, what years."

Bruna, Àlex's daughter, was "his everything." Although in the early days she was unable to say her father's name, with the help of psychologists she learned to remember him in a bright way.

Rosa recounts that one night, the little girl looked at the sky, saw the brightest star, and sang for him, as she had been taught. "Bruna is a mini Àlex," she says. "Very special, just like her father."