No One Demanded the Harsh Confession About Pope Francis: 'Very High Risk…'

Pope Francis has gone through delicate moments regarding his health. His recent hospitalization tested his medical team and those around him. The gravity of the situation forced everyone to face very difficult decisions.

The days in the hospital were tough and left a mark on those by his side. However, amid the uncertainty, Pope Francis showed admirable strength. In fact, his attitude even surprised the doctors who attended to him.

Doctors Recount the Toughest Moments with Pope Francis

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, responsible for his care at the Gemelli hospital, has revealed shocking details. In a recent interview, he explained that there was a point where they had to decide between continuing to fight or letting him go.

"We had to choose between stopping and letting him go or forcing it and trying all possible medications and therapies," he recounted. Additionally, the professional explained that they ran "a very high risk of damaging other organs."

The most critical moment occurred on February 28, when he suffered a severe bronchospasm. At that moment, those with him understood the gravity, according to El Confidencial. "For the first time, I saw tears in the eyes of some people around him," Alfieri recounted. Among them were those who saw him as a father and feared losing him.

The medical team evaluated the options and chose to try all available therapies. It was his personal doctor, Massimiliano Strappetti, who made the final decision. He knew well the Pope's wishes and expressed firmly: "Try everything, don't give up."

Moments of Uncertainty and Recovery

During that critical night, Pope Francis was fully aware of his situation, according to Alfieri, understanding that his life was hanging by a thread. "That night was terrible, he knew, as we did, that he might not survive that night," he stated. Despite the suffering, he asked the doctors to be honest with him, not wanting false hopes, only the truth.

The treatment had concerning side effects, temporarily affecting his kidneys and bone marrow. However, his body replied little by little, and the infection began to subside. Just when it seemed he was improving, he faced another critical episode.

While eating, he vomited and aspirated, which put his life at risk again. "It was the second truly critical moment because in these cases there is a risk of sudden death," the doctor explained.

Despite everything, Pope Francis showed strength and maintained his sense of humor. When his condition improved, he wanted to walk around the room. "He moved around in a wheelchair, one day he left the room five times, maybe more," Alfieri recounted. He even had a gesture of generosity by inviting pizza to those who cared for him.

Now, back in the Vatican, he continues to recover with physiotherapy and constant monitoring. Although he must avoid crowds and risks of contagion, he continues with his daily activities. His medical team remains alert, but the Pope has made it clear that his spirit remains firm.