Outrage over Doña Letizia's latest: King Felipe has had to apologize

Letizia has caused great outrage for what she did with King Felipe: skipping protocol and forcing him to apologize on her behalf. As reported, everything happened during the last visit of the kings to the Auschwitz concentration camp. According to those present, Queen Letizia left the place without saying farewell to the other royal houses that attended the event.

As a consequence, Felipe had to "apologize on behalf of his wife" for skipping protocol. It is not the first time Letizia has done something unexpected, but on this occasion, they point out that the offense is significant.

| @casareal.es, Instagram

Letizia pointed out for the latest thing she did to King Felipe

The visit of Queen Letizia and King Felipe to the Auschwitz concentration camp continues to make headlines. The kings attended the 80th anniversary of its liberation and there they met with numerous royal houses. The event took place without incident, but something about Letizia drew significant attention.

What the queen did that caused great indignation was skipping protocol and leaving without saying farewell. According to the Portuguese magazine Flash, after the ceremony, "Letizia left the place leaving her husband behind." Felipe stayed to greet the kings of Denmark and the Netherlands, but the queen continued on her way without saying farewell to them.

| Europa Press

For experts, Doña Letizia's attitude represents a "serious protocol breach," which is why the king had to apologize. "The problem was that the queen hadn't said farewell to any of these royal couples," they report in the aforementioned media. "Which forced Felipe to apologize on behalf of his wife," they add.

They label Letizia's behavior as "inappropriate" and state that Felipe's discomfort with his wife was evident. Hence, he had no choice but to try to justify her for the snub she made, they maintain, in front of everyone.

It is not the first time the queen has skipped protocol and shown an unexpected attitude at some event. Let's remember her distance at Leonor's Constitution swearing-in, Letizia was also evasive at some point. However, on this occasion, her attitude has been reprimanded by Felipe, who has been forced to apologize.

The reason for Letizia's snub to King Felipe

The publication explains that there is a significant reason why Letizia reacted that way toward the royal couples. Apparently, the queen doesn't maintain a good relationship with Máxima of Holland due to her past connection with Infanta Cristina.

Letizia's relationship with her sister-in-law cooled due to the Urdangarin scandals and, consequently, with the Dutch queen. Between them, they highlight, there has never been a connection, so they avoid contact.

| @casareal.es, Instagram

Regarding Mary of Denmark, the fact that she didn't say farewell to her is particularly striking. Until now, it was unknown that Letizia had animosity toward the current queen of Denmark. In fact, after the photos of Federico with Genoveva Casanova came to light, Felipe's wife showed more closeness to her.

However, the Portuguese magazine assures that the relationship between them is very tense and they harshly criticize Queen Letizia. They point out that her "attitude is unacceptable," and totally reprehensible in someone of such rank as Felipe's wife. Be that as it may, what seemed like a solemn act of all the royal houses has ended up being a real scandal.