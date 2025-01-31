Laura Fa reveals the true state of Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend: 'Some parents...'

In recent days, Anabel Pantoja's name has been at the center of controversy. The news related to her daughter's condition has caused a flood of speculations and comments that have put even more pressure on the former television collaborator and her partner.

The happiness for Alma's arrival has been overshadowed by a controversy that has put the couple in the spotlight. The Investigative Court Number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has opened an investigation following the hospitalization of their baby.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Since the news broke, all kinds of rumors have been fueled about her personal life, many of them baseless. From questioning how they have handled the situation to insinuations about her role as a mother.

Anabel Pantoja has had to deal with a media storm at a time that should be focused on family happiness. The public pressure has only increased the emotional strain on the young woman, who has been forced to issue a statement.

Laura Fa defends Anabel Pantoja

In the face of this avalanche of speculations, journalist Laura Fa has decided to speak out in defense of Anabel Pantoja and her partner. Through an article in El Periódico, Fa has been adamant in rejecting the treatment given to the delicate situation.

In her text, the journalist talks about "completely overwhelmed parents" and harshly criticizes the added pressure they are suffering. Fa not only debunks many of the circulating rumors but also points out the damage these comments can cause.

There is no doubt that Anabel is going through one of the most delicate moments of her life, and this flood of criticism adds "an unnecessary emotional burden," Laura Fa states. Thus, she has made it clear that the priority at this moment should be the family's stability.

| Antena 3

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez, in the spotlight

For now, Anabel Pantoja and her partner have chosen to remain silent and focus on their daughter, staying away from the media noise. Meanwhile, Laura Fa's defense has highlighted the harshness of public exposure in such delicate moments.