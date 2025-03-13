Outrage at Jaime de Marichalar for What He Has Done with His Daughter, Victoria Federica

Jaime de Marichalar once again becomes the center of all criticism for the latest thing he did when he was mentioned the name of Victoria Federica. "Please, leave me alone!" said the ex-husband of Infanta Elena, visibly angry with the press.

After a period away from the media spotlight, the aristocrat has resumed his public life. So much so that, in recent days, we have seen him with his daughter at the latest Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. Additionally, he attended the Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid with a blonde woman.

Now, Jaime de Marichalar has been seen again at a very special event. This Wednesday, March 12, Victoria Federica's father attended the 37th edition of the Loewe Foundation International Poetry Prize. The event was held at the Ritz Hotel in Madrid.

As every year, this event is essential in his calendar. However, on this occasion, the ex-husband of Infanta Elena had to face an uncomfortable situation, all due to the uncomfortable questions from the press.

Several reporters approached Jaime de Marichalar to inquire about his daughter Victoria Federica's growing media prominence. At that moment, the aristocrat didn't hesitate to explode.

Throughout all these years, Jaime de Marichalar has avoided making any kind of statement related to his family. In fact, since he announced his "temporary cessation of cohabitation" with Infanta Elena in November 2007, he has always remained silent and in a discreet background.

A stance that we have seen again during the 37th edition of the Loewe Foundation International Poetry Prize. The aristocrat appeared very uncomfortable and tense in the face of questions from the media.

During this event, a team from Europa Press approached him to ask what he thinks about Victoria Federica's growing prominence. Indeed, today, she is not only succeeding in the fashion world but also on the small screen thanks to her participation in El Desafío.

So much so that, when reporters mentioned his daughter's name, Jaime de Marichalar quickly dodged the topic: "I never have anything to say."

However, what really caused great indignation was the gesture he made afterward with the reporters. Without thinking twice, Victoria Federica's father pushed them away with his hand. "Please, leave me alone, please!" he said, very annoyed.