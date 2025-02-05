Outrage over what they've done with Amancio Ortega and Susanna Griso: nobody expected it

A great indignation has taken over the citizens after something related to Amancio Ortega and Susanna Griso came to light. What they have done with the Spanish businessman and the presenter is use their image to scam people. It is a new fraud circulating on the networks where they use the faces of well-known and successful people to take money from their victims.

There is already an ongoing investigation to try to catch the cybercriminals, although it is not an easy task. They use domains that are difficult to detect, and the only thing that can be done for now is to alert people about this type of scam.

| Europa Press

Amancio Ortega and Susanna Griso, involved in a very shady matter

Amancio Ortega and Susanna Griso have seen their names tarnished by a new scam circulating on the networks. Both are some of the protagonists who have contributed in a completely involuntary, unaware, and illegal way to deceive people.

What they have done with Amancio and Susanna is use their image to trick their victims and take all their money. The way they operate is quite simple. The cybercriminals reach their target through social networks, instant messaging platforms, or phone calls.

| Europa Press

Once they have captured the interest, they offer to invest in a 'successful' business whose profitability is very high and fast. To make the fraud more reliable, they have used Amancio Ortega's image as an example of the great fortune that can be achieved. Susanna has also been a victim of this type of fraud, which has caused great indignation.

While they try to put a stop to these practices, it is recommended not to access fraudulent pages that ask for very specific user data. One should never give out account numbers or personal data, nor install applications that the supposed advisors indicate.

In short, to avoid falling for these scams, it is recommended never to share information on non-official websites. When victims realize they have been deceived, they can no longer recover the invested money and become the target of the criminals.

Susanna Griso and Amancio Ortega haven't been the only ones

Susanna Griso and Amancio Ortega haven't been the only names that criminals have used to scam people. Other faces like David Broncano or Isabel Díaz Ayuso have seen their image used for these practices.

To this, we must add the rise of artificial intelligence capable of generating videos of celebrities encouraging investment in fraudulent businesses. Even Princess Leonor was recently in the news for the impersonation she was a victim of.

| Europa Press

A fake video of her promises to give a large sum of money to anyone who pays a small fee to make the transaction. Although it seems obvious that it is not real, the truth is that there have been numerous victims, most of them in Latin America.

We must also not forget the fake Brad Pitt or Luis Miguel, who deceived fans into believing they had fallen in love with them. Once the scam was formalized, they asked for money, claiming to be going through financial difficulties.

In any case, the only protection that exists at the moment is caution and distrust. No business will ever give quick money, much less at the cost of an upfront payment.

The State's law enforcement agencies recommend that if you have been a victim, you should report it immediately. The best option is to gather as much evidence and data as possible to help catch the cybercriminals.