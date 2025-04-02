It's Not Just William and Charles: The Other Family Member Who Doesn't Speak with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and his cousin Eugenie of York, who for years shared a close relationship within the royal family, are going through a period of significant distancing. Recently, the situation has become complicated due to a series of events and controversies that have affected their bond. What seemed to be a solid relationship is now under tension, and the reasons behind this cooling are coming to light.

The Controversy with Piers Morgan and Prince Harry's Anger

The distancing between Harry and Eugenie of York is said to have intensified after a meeting between Eugenie and the controversial television host Piers Morgan, known for his criticism of the Sussexes. In 2023, Eugenie was seen bidding farewell to Morgan with a hug in a London pub, a gesture that, according to some reports, is said to have enraged Harry. Morgan, an outspoken critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially after their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

The host has been a divisive figure, and his connection with Eugenie seems to have been the trigger for the crisis. According to Morgan's statements, when Prince Harry found out about this meeting, "he flew into a rage," which is said to have begun to deteriorate his relationship with Eugenie. Although neither Harry nor Eugenie have publicly commented on the incident, speculations about the tension between them have continued to grow.

A Close Relationship That Began to Change

Eugenie was always close to Harry, she was one of the first to know about Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle and maintained contact after they moved to the United States. It is known that Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, visited the Sussexes in California. Additionally, rumors suggest that Harry and Meghan acquired a property near Eugenie's residence in Portugal.

This bond seemed to be growing, with the cousins enjoying moments together and sharing family experiences. However, Eugenie's relationship with Piers Morgan seems to have been a key factor that altered the family dynamic. Eugenie's strong support for Morgan and her attitude toward Harry and Meghan seems to have been the trigger for the tension.

Possibilities of Reconciliation: An Uncertain Future?

Despite the distancing, some reports suggest that there is still the possibility of a reunion between the cousins. The property the Sussexes acquired in Portugal could facilitate greater contact between the families. Thus allow the children of both, Archie, Lilibet, August, and Ernest, to spend more time together.

For now, the current situation between Harry and Eugenie remains uncertain. Time will tell if the bond between them manages to overcome this obstacle or if the distancing becomes something more permanent. The cousins' relationship, once seen as an example of closeness in the royal family, now faces new challenges.