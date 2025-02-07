The Only Thing Letizia Said After Losing Her Sister, Érika Ortiz: 'She Just Wanted...'

Today, February 7, 2025, marks eighteen years since the passing of Érika Ortiz, Letizia's younger sister. This tragic event marked a turning point in her life, as she faced unimaginable pain. "I just wanted to thank all the people who have felt saddened by the death of my little sister," were her only words.

The then Princess of Asturias gathered the few strengths she had left after losing Érika to express her gratitude. A message of thanks that moved everyone and in which she couldn't hold back the tears.

Letizia's only words after losing Érika Ortiz

On a day like today, 18 years ago, Letizia's life took an unexpected turn. Érika Ortiz was found lifeless in her home. The news caused great shock both in the media and in the Royal Family.

Letizia, who at that time was six months pregnant with Sofía, was plunged into deep mourning. Her only words after losing Érika were spoken at the doors of the La Paz funeral home, where the mortal remains rested. "I just wanted to thank all the people who have felt saddened by the death of my little sister," she said desolately.

These were the statements she could articulate to the press before breaking down in tears and collapsing in Felipe's arms. Completely dressed in black, Queen Letizia showed the immeasurable pain she was experiencing. The moment that caused the most emotion was when she attempted to genuflect before Juan Carlos, who prevented her from doing so in that moment of suffering.

Érika's death, at 31 years old, was a devastating blow to the family, which still resonates in the collective memory. The pain was too unbearable to adhere to protocol, and Doña Letizia appeared more vulnerable than ever. Her anguish silenced all of Spain, and even more so her understanding and gratitude to the media.

The entire Royal Family joined Letizia at the funeral home, and her sisters-in-law joined her with a heartfelt embrace. The images went around the world, and everyone joined in the grief of the Ortiz-Rocasolano family.

Érika Ortiz, the great reason for Letizia's fight

Érika's passing meant much more to Letizia than the loss of a family member. As a result, Felipe's wife focused her efforts on raising awareness about mental health. Érika Ortiz fought for years against depression, a battle that ultimately led her to make a fatal decision.

This event not only impacted her family but also sparked a debate about mental health and the necessary support for those who suffer in silence. Since then, Queen Letizia has dedicated herself to supporting any initiative that gives a voice to people suffering from mental disorders.

Felipe's wife has kept Érika's memory alive, remembering her struggle and the need to speak openly about mental health. Her personal experience has led her to be an active advocate for the importance of empathy and understanding toward those who suffer.

Queen Letizia has urged society not to ignore the warning signs in mental health, in tribute to Érika. Before her passing, Ortiz worked as an interior designer and graphic designer at Emilio Aragón's production company.

After being on leave for several days, she was expected to return on February 7, although her return never happened. That same day, her partner found her lifeless in her home, leaving her only daughter, Carla, motherless.