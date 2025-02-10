Susana Saborido Finally Tells Joaquín Sánchez the Truth: 'A Spirit…'

The broadcast of El Capitán en América is allowing Antena 3's audience to learn more about the life of former player Joaquín Sánchez and also about his family. Throughout the latest episode, Susana Saborido, the Andalusian's wife, became the protagonist by explaining a curious event that happened to her in the past. The partner of the former Betis captain admitted, to the surprise of her husband and daughters, that one day "a spirit" fell in love with her.

It was in her youth when Saborido, as she herself explained, would meet with her friends to practice spiritism. They would write the alphabet and the words 'yes' and 'no' on a piece of paper, hoping that some spirit would tell them something. On one occasion when they received a reply, the spirit in question admitted that it had taken a liking to Joaquín Sánchez's wife.

| Atresmedia

"I like her," Saborido claimed the spirit said. "Even spirits fall in love with me," Susana repeated to her husband. Joaquín, while driving the RV with which they have traveled across the United States, admitted that he couldn't believe the words his wife had just spoken.

Susana Saborido Referred to a Situation She Experienced in Her Youth

The former player, his wife, and their two daughters are now sharing with the audience the adventure they experienced firsthand a few months ago. A road trip in which they are introducing themselves as a family like they never had before.

| Atresmedia

A total of eight episodes in which the Sánchez Saborido family traveled the west coast of the United States, from California to Nevada, on a journey of over 1,864 miles (3,000 kilometers).

This is not the first time the matriarch of the clan has referred to the paranormal phenomena she has experienced. A couple of years ago, she and her husband recounted on El Show de Bertín, on Canal Sur, what happened in their own home. It all happened when she decided to pray a prayer to the Blessed Souls of Purgatory.

Susana Saborido Already Explained Another Paranormal Experience That Left Her Shocked

At that time, the Sevillian was preparing to get her driver's license when, advised by her mother, she prayed a prayer to the Blessed Souls of Purgatory. These supposedly take on tasks that are quite unlikely to be fulfilled. After praying, Susana went to bed, and at 7 in the morning, three women appeared to her dressed in black at the foot of her and Joaquín's bed.

| Instagram, @susanayj7

She recalls that she was even assaulted by one of those mysterious presences. The wife of Joaquín, who remembered the sensation perfectly, explained that she visualized them at the edge of the bed. Whether it was her imagination or nerves, the truth is that the experience terrified her.