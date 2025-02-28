Olga Moreno Breaks Her Silence After What Happened With Antonio David Flores and the Judge

Days after learning about Antonio David Flores's latest victory in court, Olga Moreno's name has resurfaced strongly. As has already been confirmed, the businesswoman is about to break her silence to speak like never before about her marriage to the YouTuber.

It was on July 4 when the Sevillian returned to the small screen after years away from the media spotlight, and she did so with Survivors All Stars. From that moment, she became one of the collaborators of ¡De Viernes!. However, her days on Telecinco didn't last long.

Now, after learning that Antonio David has once again defeated Rocío Carrasco in court, Olga Moreno returns to our lives stronger than ever. The winner of Survivors 2021 returns to Telecinco to give a new and revealing interview.

This Friday, February 28, the Sevillian will return to Telecinco, the network that years ago banned Antonio David Flores and Rocío Flores. More specifically, to the program presented by Santi Acosta and Beatriz Archidona.

In her interview, it is expected that Olga Moreno will talk, among other things, about how her life has been during these eight months in which she has remained away from the public eye.

However, there is no doubt that the most anticipated statements from the Sevillian businesswoman are those related to her well-known marriage to Antonio David Flores.

Months after her last television appearance, Olga Moreno returns to Telecinco with a new and anticipated interview. In it, the businesswoman will have the opportunity, among many other things, to reflect on her well-known marriage to Antonio David Flores, father of her daughter Lola.

As the network itself has confirmed through its broadcast channels, the Sevillian returns to ¡De Viernes! "to recount how all this time has passed for her".

Additionally, Olga Moreno will talk about "what her current life is like, what relationship she maintains with her ex-partner and what Agustín Etienne has brought to her life and her future plans".

With her return to Telecinco, Mediaset's decision to end the ban imposed years ago on Antonio David Flores and his daughter, Rocío Flores is confirmed.

This restriction, which was implemented due to its alleged drop in audience, included a "blacklist" composed of names that shouldn't be mentioned in their different programs. Among them, all members of the Mohedano clan.