It's official: revolution in Spain after confirmation about King Felipe and Queen Letizia

The emeritus king Juan Carlos I will arrive in the coming days in Sanxenxo to take part in the traditional sailing regattas. Meanwhile, kings Felipe VI and Letizia have already visited the town of Burela in Lugo, where they have learned firsthand about the reality of the Galician fishing sector. These two presences, although not simultaneous, make Galicia the central stage of the public life of the Crown.

The visit of the kings to Burela has been met with anticipation and has included a tour of key points in the local fishing sector. Felipe and Letizia have been at the Fishermen's Guild and at the Redeiras workshop, where they have spoken with professionals in the sector. The gesture has been interpreted as a clear nod to an economy historically overlooked by institutional discourse.

During their visit, Felipe and Letizia have witnessed an unloading at the dock and an auction at the fish market, reflecting the day-to-day life of the sector. They have also viewed a historic bonito fishing boat, a symbol of Galician seafaring tradition. The visit, discreet but symbolic, has reinforced the Royal House's commitment to coastal communities.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Sanxenxo, where the arrival of the emeritus king is expected in a matter of days. Juan Carlos I plans to take part in the regattas that will be held between Friday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22, and he is already registered as skipper of the sailboat Bribón. This will be his third visit to Galicia so far this year, which underscores his emotional and sporting connection to the area.

In the nautical competitions, the emeritus king will once again meet old friends from the sailing world, in an environment that is familiar to him. His presence, although without an institutional agenda, always generates media anticipation and attracts public attention. The seafaring town is preparing for a few days of bustle around a retired monarch, but one who is still active in the media.

These visits fit into a summer agenda that consolidates Galicia's importance within the royal calendar. In just a few weeks, Princess Leonor will disembark in Marín aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, where she will receive her ensign's commission. In addition, she will be named honorary daughter of the municipality, in an event with strong symbolic and military significance.

Ultimately, Galicia becomes the epicenter of a monarchy that alternates between modernity and history, institutional commitment and private life. The visit of Felipe and Letizia has projected closeness, while the imminent arrival of Juan Carlos I rekindles the media spotlight on his figure. The bond between the Crown and the Galician land, woven between fishing nets and sails in the wind, has been strongly reinforced this week.