'Pasapalabra' announces Manu's farewell: it's no longer a secret and nobody can believe it

The show has experienced one of its most tense nights, marked by an unexpected tie and a key mistake by contestant Manu. Although he hasn't left the competition, his continuity was in doubt for a few seconds that left the audience frozen. The tension was kept until the very last moment, leaving everyone waiting for the final result.

Manu has competed in more than 250 shows and has become one of the main protagonists of this stage of the format. His command of the Rosco, his calmness, and his consistency have allowed him to build a track record that's hard to match. However, the latest showdown was one of the most challenging since he arrived on set.

| Antena 3

Everything got complicated with the letter C, when Roberto Leal read the definition: "A person with whom one has a relationship that doesn't reach friendship." Manu answered "colega," but the correct answer was "conocido." That mistake was the only one on his scoreboard, but it had significant consequences for the development of the Rosco.

Manu surprises again on Pasapalabra with an unexpected outcome

The outcome was completely unexpected, since Manu decided not to take risks and let the time run out on the last two letters. With only seconds left and no room for error, he chose caution to keep his place. That strategy resulted in a tie that surprised everyone, even the host himself.

The duel ended with 22 correct answers and one mistake for each, the same number of responses and the same error on the letter C. Rosa completed a spectacular comeback, delivering an almost perfect first round that gave her an advantage in the final stretch. Thanks to that performance, she avoided defeat and balanced the match.

| Atresmedia

Although Manu remains on the show, Pasapalabra has experienced one of its most intense and talked-about nights. Many followers have interpreted this result as a warning or a possible turning point in his participation. The truth is that his continuity was hanging by a thread for a few seconds.

Manu and Pasapalabra: a story of effort and recognition

With the jackpot already nearing two million euros, both Rosa and Manu remain strong in the race for the grand prize. The level of both has proved to be far above average, which makes it harder for new contestants to advance. Meanwhile, the audience keeps hooked on every duel, knowing that any mistake can change everything.

Manu has once again shown why he has earned the respect of the public and the show's team. Throughout his career, he has faced each Rosco with discipline, humility, and an admirable ability to concentrate. Although he didn't manage to prevail tonight, his journey remains an example of perseverance, intelligence, and sportsmanship on Pasapalabra.