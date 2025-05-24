It's official: major concern for Princess Leonor and her Elcano classmates

Princess Leonor, as well as the rest of the members of the Juan Sebastián Elcano, showed their sadness this Monday for the tragedy of the Mexican Navy's training ship in New York. A gesture that came when the Spanish ship docked at the port of Santo Domingo. In Elcano's last stop, before it precisely completes the training cruise in New York, the Princess of Asturias was in charge of the arrival and docking maneuver.

The commander of the Juan Sebastián Elcano, Luis Carreras-Presas do Campo, expressed his sorrow for "the sad and dramatic accident" suffered by his Mexican counterpart. He did so on his behalf and on behalf of all the Spanish midshipmen as soon as they arrived in the mentioned Caribbean country.

| Europa Press

It should be remembered that in the accident of the training ship Cuauhtémoc, which occurred in New York, two crew members lost their lives. Additionally, more than twenty members of the ship were injured after its masts collided with the Brooklyn Bridge.

Princess Leonor and her companions express their sorrow for the Mexican sailboat accident

The collision of the Mexican ship, with 277 crew members on board, occurred after it drifted during a departure maneuver. Its three tall masts, on which dozens of sailors were tied with harnesses, broke when they collided with the infrastructure. An event that caused several of them to fall from very high heights.

| Europa Press

The commander sent his "deepest remembrance, affection, and condolences to the entire crew, to the entire Mexican Navy." Additionally, he dedicated a few words to the families of the people involved in the accident.

Not only that, he also emphasized the fact that the sailors of the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano are experiencing the same situation as the accident-stricken training cruise.

In early June, Elcano will arrive in New York with Leonor on board

On June 6, the training ship on which Leonor is sailing will arrive at its last American port. The princess will arrive with the rest of Elcano's crew in New York before crossing the Atlantic again back to Spain. It should be remembered that the heiress will not make that journey by ship, but by plane to then embark on the frigate Blas de Lezo, where she will continue her training in the Navy.

Upon arriving in Santo Domingo, the daughter of King Felipe VI was not on deck with the rest of the midshipmen. Princess Leonor at that moment was performing the duty of officer of the watch under the supervision of the navigation officer.

| Europa Press

The Princess of Asturias this time was in charge of giving the helm and engine orders. The ship remained in Dominican waters for five days until this Saturday, the day on which Leonor and her companions set course for New York.